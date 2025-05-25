Rs10bn defamation suit trial put off till June 2

LAHORE: A sessions court on Saturday adjourned till June 2 the proceedings on Rs10 billion defamation suit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif against Imran Khan as the cross-examination of the plaintiff was not concluded.

The court conducted the hearing on the suit, which Shehbaz and his counsel Mustafa Ramday joined via a video link.

Earlier, the prime minister congratulated all attendees on winning the battle against India.

In response, the presiding judge also said, “Congratulations to you as well.”

During cross-examination, the defendant’s counsel asked the plaintiff whether the alleged defamatory statement had been made in writing. The prime minister said the allegations had been repeatedly made on television.

The lawyer then asked Shehbaz whether he himself ever made such accusations in politics.

