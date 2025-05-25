Alkhidmat holds interviews for Bano Qabil 4.0 Programme

KARACHI: Alkhidmat Karachi organized special interviews for the summer session of its flagship Bano Qabil 4.0 Programme, aimed at providing a second chance to male and female students who missed the initial round of interviews.

The interviews, held at Idara Noor-e-Haq, saw a large turnout of enthusiastic youth. Candidates were assessed on their academic background and guided toward appropriate IT and tech-related courses.

Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi, Monem Zafar Khan, visited the venue, accompanied by Alkhidmat Karachi Executive Director Rashid Qureshi. The duo interacted with students, discussed their course preferences, and expressed encouragement.

Monem praised the initiative, calling Bano Qabil a “serious and effective effort to equip youth with modern skills and employment opportunities.” He urged students to work diligently and contribute to national development through their expertise in technology.

Rashid Qureshi highlighted that interviews for female students would begin Sunday, May 25, and that the summer session is set to commence after Eid-ul-Azha. He encouraged all eligible students to seize this opportunity for skill development and career growth.

