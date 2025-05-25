PM hails mountaineer Naila for her remarkable feat

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday commended Pakistani mountaineer Naila Kiani for her remarkable achievement in scaling Kanchenjunga, the world’s third-highest peak at 8,586 metres.

Kiani’s ascent of Kanchenjunga on Friday has made her the first Pakistani woman to summit 12 of the world’s 14 peaks towering above 8,000 metres, a significant milestone confirmed by the Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP), which organises various global expeditions.

Prime Minister Sharif praised Kiani’s success, calling it an inspiration and highlighting the growing presence of Pakistani women in challenging sports like mountaineering.

“Pakistanis are making their country proud in every field of sports. It is particularly encouraging to see Pakistani women making records in such a difficult and demanding sport,” he added.

Kiani’s remarkable achievements include summiting some of the most formidable peaks in the world, including Mount Makalu (8,485m), Broad Peak (8,047m), Annapurna (8,091m), K2 (8,611m), Lhotse (8,516m), Gasherbrum I (8,068m), Gasherbrum II (8,035m), Nanga Parbat (8,125m), Mount Everest (8,849m), Manaslu (8,156m), and Cho Oyu (8,201m).

With this latest feat, Kiani is now on the verge of joining an exclusive group of just 17 women worldwide who have conquered all 14 eight-thousanders.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025