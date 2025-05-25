Weather in Punjab turns pleasant

LAHORE: A strong weather system brought relief to the city and major parts of Punjab, with strong winds and overcast skies plunging the area into daytime darkness. Thunderstorms and heavy winds affected multiple districts, prompting the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to issue alerts to all Deputy Commissioners and rescue services.

All District Emergency Operation Centres were placed on high alert, and residents were advised to exercise caution. The PDMA warned people to stay away from electric poles and dangling wires, while the Director General urged the public to remain in safe places to avoid lightning strikes.

The severe weather also impacted the power supply, with several feeders of the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) tripping due to strong winds.

