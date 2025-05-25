AIRLINK 162.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.22%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-05-25

TDAP-SWCCI workshop aimed at empowering women entrepreneurs

Published 25 May, 2025

LAHORE: In an effort to strengthen the entrepreneurial ecosystem for women in Sialkot, Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), Women Entrepreneur Division, in collaboration with the Sialkot Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SWCCI), successfully organised a capacity-building workshop titled “Investment Readiness Program” in Sialkot.

The initiative was designed to support women-led startups and small to medium enterprises (SMEs) by equipping them with the strategic tools needed to attract investment and scale their ventures confidently.

The workshop drew an enthusiastic group of approximately 30 women entrepreneurs who engaged in the interactive learning experience. It was led by Saad Ashraf Raja, Founder of Edlytica, who covered a comprehensive range of topics essential to early-stage business development. Key modules included strategic planning using the Business Model Canvas, financial literacy, investor engagement, and preparing investor-ready documentation such as data rooms.

Saad Ashraf also introduced participants to various financing options, from traditional bank lending to angel investment and venture capital.

Participants were encouraged to actively engage throughout the session, leading to rich discussions and tailored advice that addressed real-world business challenges.

