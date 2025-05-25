Very hot weather for Sindh today

KARACHI: The well-marked low pressure area over East-Central Arabian Sea has intensified into depression, looming about 1,058km southeast of Karachi shorelines, the Met Office said on Saturday.

The weather depression, which is centred on latitude 17.1 N and longitude 73.0 E, is likely to move eastwards and cross Indian coast near Konkan around mid-day. Currently, there is no threat to any Pakistani coastal area. This is the last watch in this regard. Meantime, the Met has forecast scorching to very hot and dry weather for most parts of Sindh in the next 24 hours.

