PPL’s MD inaugurates CERDT at UET

LAHORE: MD & CEO, Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) Imran Abbasy as Chief Guest, formally inaugurated the Center of Excellence for Research, Development and Training (CERDT) at the University of Engineering and Technology (UET), Lahore, a landmark initiative funded by PPL under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme.

With a Rs51.1 million grant by PPL over three years (2022–25), the CERDT is a flagship academia-industry collaboration aimed at strengthening Pakistan’s indigenous technical expertise and research ecosystem in the oil and gas sector. The funding covered the construction, furnishing, and procurement of cutting-edge simulation and laboratory equipment for the Centre.

