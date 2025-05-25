Gold prices continue upward march

KARACHI: Gold prices continued with a big stride on Saturday as the global bullion value soared past $3,350 per ounce, traders said.

In a continuing uptrend, bullion prices further grew by $31 to $3,357 per ounce. As a result, local market saw a jump in gold prices by Rs3,100 per tola and Rs2,658 per 10 grams.

Thus, the persistent upward momentum drove gold prices to Rs354,100 per tola and Rs303,583 per 10 grams, according to All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association.

Domestic silver prices also recorded a rise by Rs42 and Rs36, surging to Rs3,508 per tola and Rs3,007 per 10 grams respectively. Silver on the global was available at $34 per ounce, the association added.

It is worth noting that the open market may trade gold and silver at different prices as compared to those fixed by the association.

