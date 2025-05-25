50 schools to remain closed indefinitely in NWD

ISLAMABAD: The district administration in North Waziristan District (NWD) has shut down over 50 government-run educational institutions indefinitely following a deteriorating law and order situation, it was learnt on Saturday.

Security threats and lawlessness have exacerbating the situation in a region long affected by militancy, said official sources. Authorities revealed the decision taken by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Department led to the closure of one higher secondary school, three high schools, and dozens of primary schools, leaving hundreds of students without access to fundamental right to education. The closures come in wake of surge in targeted threats to school administrations and reports of abductions.

Following a horrific incident that occurred in Khuzdar, Balochistan last week, there were credible threats reported to multiple institutions, necessitating immediate precautionary measures, said an official.

The District Education Officer has formally notified provincial authorities, with schools expected to remain closed at least until next week or so as security assessments continue.

North Waziristan, a region bordering Afghanistan renowned for its rugged landscapes and cultural history, has grappled with constant instability despite military operations against militant groups in past several years. While government initiatives have aimed to revive infrastructure and services, the latest school closures underscore lingering vulnerabilities.

Pakistan’s north-western districts have witnessed resurgence in militant activity since 2022, with North and South Waziristan recorded persistent terror attacks on security forces and civilians.

