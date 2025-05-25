AIRLINK 162.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.22%)
BOP 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
CNERGY 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
CPHL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.97%)
FCCL 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.05%)
FFL 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
FLYNG 50.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.04%)
HUBC 139.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.69%)
KEL 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
KOSM 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.91%)
MLCF 74.56 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.24%)
OGDC 212.37 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.22%)
PACE 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
PAEL 43.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.84%)
PIAHCLA 17.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
PIBTL 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
POWER 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.1%)
PPL 169.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-0.76%)
PRL 33.12 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.42%)
PTC 23.19 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.98%)
SEARL 85.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.64%)
SSGC 34.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
SYM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
TELE 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.95%)
TPLP 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
TRG 62.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.54%)
WAVESAPP 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.41%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
YOUW 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.83%)
BR100 12,739 Decreased By -30.1 (-0.24%)
BR30 37,506 Decreased By -158.7 (-0.42%)
KSE100 119,103 Decreased By -50.4 (-0.04%)
KSE30 36,302 Decreased By -24.7 (-0.07%)
Opinion Print 2025-05-25

Reclaiming glory: the Islamic world’s path to renewal

Published May 25, 2025 Updated May 25, 2025 02:54am

Once described in orientalist literature as a land of tents, sand dunes, and nomads, the Muslim world — especially the Middle East — has today transformed into a region of dazzling skylines, cutting-edge infrastructure, and dynamic centers of innovation and power. This renaissance, though gradual, is gaining undeniable momentum, shifting global power alignments and altering perceptions long held in Western political and academic circles. From Riyadh to Kuala Lumpur, from Istanbul to Islamabad, a new wave of Muslim leadership is challenging the old tropes of backwardness and stagnation. The world is witnessing not only the rebirth of Muslim states as sovereign power centers but also the rise of Muslim diasporas as influential contributors in politics, science, economics, and culture across the West.

The Arabian Peninsula, once the symbol of barren landscapes and tribal simplicity, now boasts some of the world’s most sophisticated cities. Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha, and Riyadh are now home to gleaming skyscrapers, smart cities, and high-tech financial hubs. The tallest buildings in the world rise from the same sands that once hosted nomadic tribes. What has driven this transformation is not merely oil wealth, but visionary leadership determined to diversify economies, embrace technological innovation, and play assertive roles on the world stage.

Qamar Bashir

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Dubai Islamic World Muslim leadership

