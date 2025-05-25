Almas Bashir Research & Editorial Office opened at PINS

LAHORE: With prime focus on research initiatives in the Institute, the Almas Bashir Research & Editorial Office has been formally inaugurated here at the Punjab Institute of Neurosciences (PINS) on Saturday.

The Chief Guest of the ceremony was Dr. Almas Bashir. Executive Director PINS Prof. Dr. Asif Bashir, Principal Ameer uddin Medical College Prof. Dr. Farooq Afzal and senior professors and health professionals attended the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Dr. Asif Bashir emphasized that PINS is committed to enhancing healthcare services in collaboration with international institutions. The establishment of the Almas Bashir Research & Editorial Office marks a significant step towards expanding the institute’s research initiatives, enabling young doctors and professionals to benefit from dedicated facilities and resources for research and editorial work, he said.

In his address, Prof. Dr. Farooq Afzal underscored the vital role of medical research in the development of healthcare system worldwide. He emphasized that while Pakistan has no shortage of talent, the focus should now be shifted towards self-reliance, urging professionals to contribute actively to research and innovation across all healthcare domains instead of relying solely on external support. He stressed the importance of research in the field of neuroscience, noting that PINS continues to progress steadily in the domain of neurosurgery.

He expressed his confidence that Pakistani surgeons and medical professionals will continue to make the nation proud through excellence in clinical and research fields.

Principal LGH and ED PINS jointly reiterated that institutions are strengthened not by infrastructure alone but through mutual cooperation and cohesive teamwork. They highlighted the inseparable relationship between LGH and PINS, describing it as “two souls in one body,” both committed to ensuring optimal patient care and clinical services through unified efforts. They reaffirmed their dedication to implementing the health initiatives of Chief Minister Punjab Ms. Maryam Nawaz Sharif by providing integrated treatment platforms for patients at both PINS and LGH.

They stressed that delivering high-quality healthcare to all patients without discrimination remains their shared mission and no effort will be spared in achieving this goal.

Among others, Prof Qasim Bashir, Prof Mohsin Zaheer, Prof Hafiz Abdul Majeed, Prof Shehzad Hussain Shah, Prof Naghmana Mazhar, Prof Saira Bilal, Prof Mudassar Aslam and Medical Superintendent Dr Umar Ishaq were present.

