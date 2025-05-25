AIRLINK 162.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.22%)
Pakistan has second lowest share of users attacked by web-borne threats

Recorder Report Published 25 May, 2025 02:42am

ISLAMABAD: A global cybersecurity firm disclosed Saturday that Pakistan has the second lowest share of users attacked by web-borne threats during first quarter of 2025.

In a new report-2025, Kaspersky Global Research and Analysis Team presented cybersecurity trends, including ransomware, advanced persistent threats (APTs), supply chain attacks, mobile threats, AI and IoT developments.

First quarter of 2025 showed that Turkiye and Kenya had the highest number of users affected by web incidents (online threats). They were followed by Qatar, Nigeria and South Africa. Saudi Arabia had the lowest while Pakistan had the second lowest share of users attacked by web born threats in the META region during first quarter of 2025.

Kaspersky experts constantly track highly sophisticated attacks. Specifically, they are monitoring 25 APT groups currently active in the META region, including such well-known ones as SideWinder, Origami Elephant, MuddyWater. The rise of creative exploits for mobile and further development of techniques aimed at evading detection among the trends Kaspersky is seeing in these targeted attacks.

Ramsomware remains one of the most destructive cyberthreats. According to Kaspersky data, the share of users affected by ransomware attacks increased by 0.02 p.p to 0.44% from 2023 to 2024 globally. In the Middle East the growth is 0.07 p.p. to 0.72%, in Africa: 0.01 p.p. growth to 0.41%, in Turkiye 0.06 p.p. growth to 0.46%. Attackers often don’t distribute this type of malware on a mass scale, but prioritize high-value targets.

“Ransomware is one of the most pressing cybersecurity threats facing organizations today, with attackers targeting businesses of all sizes and across every region, including META, said Sergey Lozhkin, Head of META and APAC regions in Global Research and Analysis Team at Kaspersky. “To stay secure, organizations need a layered defense: up-to-date systems, network segmentation, real-time monitoring, robust backups, and continuous user education.”

