Prices of majority of kitchen items show downward trend

ISLAMABAD: The prices of majority of essential kitchen items witnessed a downward trend during the week past as compared to the previous week, revealed a survey carried out by Business Recorder, here on Saturday.

Traders and wholesalers in different markets of the twin cities told Business Recorder that decrease was observed in the prices of some kitchen items including chicken, onions, garlic, potatoes, pulse masoor, cooking oil and vegetable ghee during the last week as compared to the preceding week.

The survey observed increase in the prices of tomatoes, eggs and pulse moong.

The survey observed a decrease in chicken prices from Rs16,800 to Rs16,500 per 40kg in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold at Rs445-440 against Rs450 per kg and chicken meat price down from Rs700 to Rs680 per kg. Eggs’ price went up from Rs8,000 to Rs8,200 per carton of 30 dozen which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs300-310 against Rs290-300 per dozen.

Sugar price went up from Rs8,550 to Rs8,600 per 50 kg bag in the wholesale market, while in retail it is being sold at Rs178-182 per kg.

Wheat flour prices remained stable as the best quality wheat flour ex-mill per 15kg bag is available at Rs1,100 which in retail is being sold at Rs1,150 per 15kg bag and normal quality wheat flour per 15kg bag is available at Rs1,020 which in retail is being sold at Rs1,070 per bag.

Pulses prices witnessed mixed trend as maash pulse price is available at Rs440 per kg, gram pulse at Rs300 per kg, whole gram pulse at Rs270 per kg, various varieties of bean lentils in the range of Rs450-550 per kg, moong price at Rs400 per kg, and masoor pulse at Rs280 per kg.

The prices of the various varieties of rice remained stable as the best quality basmati in wholesale market is available at Rs12,800 per 40kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs350 per kg, normal quality Basmati at Rs11,000 per 40 kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs310 per kg, and broken Basmati at Rs8,500 per 40kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs235 per kg.

Ghee/cooking oil prices witnessed decline as B-grade ghee/oil is available at Rs5,900 per carton of 16 packs in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold at Rs450 per pack of 900 grams, while best quality cooking oil/ghee brands ghee price were available at Rs2,700 per 5kg tin and cooking at Rs2,700 per 5-litre bottle.

Prices of packed milk brands such as Milk Pak and Olpers in the wholesale market remained stable at Rs2,250 per carton while in retail 250ml packed milk is being sold at Rs90.

The vegetable and fruit prices witnessed a declining trend as potatoes in wholesales market are available at Rs1,800-3,200 per quintal, while in retail potatoes are being sold in the range of Rs40-50 per kg; onion price in wholesales market went down from Rs1,700-3,000 to 1,500-2,900 per quintal, in retail onions are being sold in the range of Rs40-45 against Rs45-50 per kg and tomato price went up, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs50-60 against Rs40-50 per kg.

China garlic price went down from Rs1,150 to Rs1,050 per 5kg in the wholesale market which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs280-300 against Rs300-320 per kg.

Fruit prices witnessed a mixed trend as various types of local apples are available in the range of Rs150-400 against Rs130-350 per kg, bananas prices went up from Rs90-220 to Rs100-250 per dozen. Various varieties of melons are being sold in the range of Rs40-80 against Rs40-100 per kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025