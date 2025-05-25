AIRLINK 162.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.22%)
BOP 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
CNERGY 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
CPHL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.97%)
FCCL 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.05%)
FFL 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
FLYNG 50.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.04%)
HUBC 139.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.69%)
KEL 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
KOSM 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.91%)
MLCF 74.56 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.24%)
OGDC 212.37 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.22%)
PACE 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
PAEL 43.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.84%)
PIAHCLA 17.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
PIBTL 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
POWER 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.1%)
PPL 169.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-0.76%)
PRL 33.12 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.42%)
PTC 23.19 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.98%)
SEARL 85.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.64%)
SSGC 34.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
SYM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
TELE 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.95%)
TPLP 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
TRG 62.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.54%)
WAVESAPP 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.41%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
YOUW 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.83%)
BR100 12,739 Decreased By -30.1 (-0.24%)
BR30 37,506 Decreased By -158.7 (-0.42%)
KSE100 119,103 Decreased By -50.4 (-0.04%)
KSE30 36,302 Decreased By -24.7 (-0.07%)
May 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-05-25

Construction of Mohmand Dam to be completed by 2027-28

Recorder Report Published 25 May, 2025 02:42am

LAHORE: WAPDA achieved yet another landmark on Mohmand Dam Project, as construction work has commenced on the Main Dam. Prior to achieving this landmark, several pre-requisites such as river diversion, up and downstream starter (coffer) dams, dam plinth and excavation of left and right abutments and dam foundations were completed. Mohmand Dam is scheduled for completion in 2027-28.

Federal Minister for Water Resources Mian Muhammad Mueen Wattoo visited Mohmand Dam Project to mark the occasion. Chairman WAPDA Engr Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani (retd) also accompanied him. The GM/PD Mohmand Dam along with his team and Project Managers of the Consultants and the Contractors were also present on the occasion.

The Federal Minister had a detailed visit of the key sites and observed construction activities going on there. These sites included Diversion System, Power Intake Tunnel, Main Dam, Spillway and Power House.

During on-the-sites briefings, the Federal Minister was apprised by the Project Team that construction work is continuing on 14 different sites. The Federal Minister was also briefed about the site-wise progress on the Project.

The Federal Minister expressed satisfaction over the progress on the Project. He said that the Federal Government is fully cognizant of the increasing needs of water and affordable electricity in the country, that is why, WAPDA and Ministry of Water Resources have been making all out efforts for completion of the under construction mega projects. Mohmand Dam, being amongst these projects, will help fulfilling requirements of water and low-cost electricity in Pakistan. He hoped that WAPDA would complete Mohmand Dam and other projects as per their timelines. The Ministry of Water Resources will provide full support for the purpose, the Minister added.

Mohmand Dam Project being constructed across River Swat, in Tribal District Mohmand of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province. The 213-meter Mohmand Dam is the 5th highest concrete faced-rock fill dam (CFRD) in the world. It has a gross water storage capacity of 1.29 MAF sufficient to irrigate 18,233 acres of new land in Mohmand and Charsadda, besides supplementing irrigation supplies to 160,000 acres of existing land. With installed power capacity of 800 MW, the Project will provide 2.86 billion units of green, clean and affordable hydel electricity to the National Grid annually. It will not only help save Peshawar, Charsadda and Nowshera from flooding but also provide 300 million gallons water per day to Peshawar for drinking purpose.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Wapda Mohmand Dam Project

Comments

200 characters

Construction of Mohmand Dam to be completed by 2027-28

Extra subsidy needs: MoF asks ministry to allocate Rs50bn for PD to secure TSG

Govt set to appoint new member for Nepra tribunal

Prohibited pacts: CCP issues cautionary notice

Political leadership, armed forces: Field Marshal hosts dinner

Reforms key to recovery, poverty reduction: WB

Next mission expected in H2: IMF says FY26 budget agreement talks will continue

Collection at manufacturing stage likely: Govt may scrap sugar FED in FY26 budget

Modi’s threat of water war serious disruption to regional peace, stability: Chinese scholar

NAB recovers, disburses Rs88bn in Q1

IWT suspension not acceptable: minister

Read more stories