Markets Print 2025-05-25

Spot rate remains unchanged on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Saturday remained steady and the trading volume remained low. Cotton Analyst...
Recorder Report Published 25 May, 2025 02:42am

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Saturday remained steady and the trading volume remained low.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the current cotton prices in Sindh and Punjab is in between Rs 16,500 and Rs 17,500 per maund, depending on quality and payment.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 16,900 per maund. Polyester Fibre was available at Rs 333 per kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

