AIRLINK 162.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.22%)
BOP 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
CNERGY 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
CPHL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.97%)
FCCL 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.05%)
FFL 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
FLYNG 50.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.04%)
HUBC 139.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.69%)
KEL 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
KOSM 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.91%)
MLCF 74.56 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.24%)
OGDC 212.37 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.22%)
PACE 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
PAEL 43.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.84%)
PIAHCLA 17.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
PIBTL 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
POWER 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.1%)
PPL 169.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-0.76%)
PRL 33.12 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.42%)
PTC 23.19 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.98%)
SEARL 85.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.64%)
SSGC 34.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
SYM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
TELE 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.95%)
TPLP 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
TRG 62.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.54%)
WAVESAPP 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.41%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
YOUW 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.83%)
BR100 12,739 Decreased By -30.1 (-0.24%)
BR30 37,506 Decreased By -158.7 (-0.42%)
KSE100 119,103 Decreased By -50.4 (-0.04%)
KSE30 36,302 Decreased By -24.7 (-0.07%)
Oil rebounds on short-covering, nuclear talks

Reuters Published 25 May, 2025 02:42am

HOUSTON: Oil prices rebounded on Friday as US buyers were filling inventories ahead of the three-day Memorial Day weekend amid worries over the latest round of nuclear talks between American and Iranian negotiators. Brent crude futures rose 54 cents, or 0.84%, to $64.98 a barrel by 1600 GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were up 39 cents, or 0.64%, at $61.59.

In earlier trading futures had dropped by 1% as they headed to the first weekly decline in three weeks after US President Donald Trump on Friday recommended a 50% tariff on the European Union and expectations rose that OPEC+ will increase crude output further in July.

“I think there is some short-covering going into this weekend,” said Phil Flynn, senior analyst with Price Futures Group. The Memorial Day weekend kicks off the US summer driving season, the period of highest demand for motor fuels.

US and Iranian negotiators met in Rome on Friday in another round of talks aimed at curtailing the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program. Traders are afraid crude supplies could be interrupted if talks fail to reach a deal, Flynn said.

“The talks are not looking good,” he said. “If these are the last talks and there’s no deal, it could give a green light to the Israelis to attack Iran.”

resident Trump said on Friday that he is recommending a straight 50% tariff on goods from the EU starting on June 1, saying the bloc has been hard to deal with on trade.

“The tariff threats versus the European Union, an important trading partner of the US, supports renewed economic slowdown concerns,” said UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo.

Meanwhile, the OPEC+ group comprising the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies led by Russia is holding meetings next week expected to yield another output increase of 411,000 barrels per day (bpd) for July.

