French wheat crop rating declines

PARIS: Crop ratings for France’s main wheat crop fell last week while spring barley conditions deteriorated sharply, data from farm office FranceAgriMer showed on Friday, as dry weather persisted in major northern plains of the EU’s biggest grain producer.

FranceAgriMer estimated 71% of soft wheat crops were in good or excellent condition by May 19, down from 73% a week earlier though still above a score of 63% a year ago when torrential rain led to the smallest French harvest since the 1980s.

For barley, good/excellent ratings for spring barley dropped to 75% from 81% a week earlier, slightly ahead of a year-ago 73%. The corresponding winter barley score decreased to 66% from 68% the prior week, now matching the year-earlier level.

Northerly areas of France are part of a swathe of Northern Europe to have experienced a very dry spring, causing concern among grain traders as crops enter crucial development stages. While water reserves built up during last year’s heavy rain have tempered the impact so far, spring barley crops are seen as particularly vulnerable after parched conditions since sowing.

Traders are now watching to see if showers that reached northern regions mid-week and more rain expected in the coming days will help French cereal crops. For maize, FranceAgriMer rated 87% of the crop as good/excellent, down a point from the previous week but above a year-earlier 83%. Maize planting was winding down, with 95% of the expected area sown by Monday, it said.