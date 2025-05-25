AIRLINK 162.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.22%)
BOP 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
CNERGY 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
CPHL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.97%)
FCCL 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.05%)
FFL 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
FLYNG 50.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.04%)
HUBC 139.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.69%)
KEL 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
KOSM 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.91%)
MLCF 74.56 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.24%)
OGDC 212.37 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.22%)
PACE 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
PAEL 43.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.84%)
PIAHCLA 17.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
PIBTL 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
POWER 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.1%)
PPL 169.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-0.76%)
PRL 33.12 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.42%)
PTC 23.19 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.98%)
SEARL 85.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.64%)
SSGC 34.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
SYM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
TELE 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.95%)
TPLP 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
TRG 62.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.54%)
WAVESAPP 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.41%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
YOUW 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.83%)
BR100 12,739 Decreased By -30.1 (-0.24%)
BR30 37,506 Decreased By -158.7 (-0.42%)
KSE100 119,103 Decreased By -50.4 (-0.04%)
KSE30 36,302 Decreased By -24.7 (-0.07%)
French wheat crop rating declines

Reuters Published 25 May, 2025 02:42am

PARIS: Crop ratings for France’s main wheat crop fell last week while spring barley conditions deteriorated sharply, data from farm office FranceAgriMer showed on Friday, as dry weather persisted in major northern plains of the EU’s biggest grain producer.

FranceAgriMer estimated 71% of soft wheat crops were in good or excellent condition by May 19, down from 73% a week earlier though still above a score of 63% a year ago when torrential rain led to the smallest French harvest since the 1980s.

For barley, good/excellent ratings for spring barley dropped to 75% from 81% a week earlier, slightly ahead of a year-ago 73%. The corresponding winter barley score decreased to 66% from 68% the prior week, now matching the year-earlier level.

Northerly areas of France are part of a swathe of Northern Europe to have experienced a very dry spring, causing concern among grain traders as crops enter crucial development stages. While water reserves built up during last year’s heavy rain have tempered the impact so far, spring barley crops are seen as particularly vulnerable after parched conditions since sowing.

Traders are now watching to see if showers that reached northern regions mid-week and more rain expected in the coming days will help French cereal crops. For maize, FranceAgriMer rated 87% of the crop as good/excellent, down a point from the previous week but above a year-earlier 83%. Maize planting was winding down, with 95% of the expected area sown by Monday, it said.

