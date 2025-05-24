AIRLINK 162.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.22%)
UAE hits highest May temperature on record at 50.4C

AFP Published 24 May, 2025 02:02pm

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates recorded a sweltering 50.4 degrees Celsius on Friday, its highest temperature for May since it began documenting them in 2003, according to the National Center of Meteorology.

“The highest temperature recorded over the country today is 50.4°C (122.7 Fahrenheit) in Al Shawamekh (Abu Dhabi) at 14:30 UAE Local time,” it said in a post on X.

“This is the highest temperature we’ve ever recorded (for May) since we started keeping records in 2003,” the NCM told AFP.

That topped the highest temperature of 50.2 Celsius recorded in May 2009, said the centre.

The desert country prone to oven-like temperatures in the summer months has been recording higher temperatures than usual even before the season begins.

Last month, the UAE marked its hottest April on record with an average daily high of 42.6 degrees Celsius.

That topped the average daily high of 42.2 Celsius recorded in April 2017, said the centre, which has been keeping comprehensive figures since 2003.

The NMC on Friday issued instructions to stay safe in the heat, advising residents to stay out of the sun, drink plenty of fluids, wear appropriate attire and use sunscreen.

The UAE is one of the world’s top oil exporters, but has also invested heavily in renewable energy.

