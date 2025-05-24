AIRLINK 162.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.22%)
BOP 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
CNERGY 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
CPHL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.97%)
FCCL 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.05%)
FFL 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
FLYNG 50.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.04%)
HUBC 139.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.69%)
KEL 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
KOSM 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.91%)
MLCF 74.56 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.24%)
OGDC 212.37 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.22%)
PACE 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
PAEL 43.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.84%)
PIAHCLA 17.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
PIBTL 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
POWER 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.1%)
PPL 169.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-0.76%)
PRL 33.12 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.42%)
PTC 23.19 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.98%)
SEARL 85.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.64%)
SSGC 34.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
SYM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
TELE 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.95%)
TPLP 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
TRG 62.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.54%)
WAVESAPP 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.41%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
YOUW 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.83%)
BR100 12,739 Decreased By -30.1 (-0.24%)
BR30 37,506 Decreased By -158.7 (-0.42%)
KSE100 119,103 Decreased By -50.4 (-0.04%)
KSE30 36,302 Decreased By -24.7 (-0.07%)
May 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Hong Kong to open universities to more foreign students after US ban

AFP Published 24 May, 2025 01:20pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

HONG KONG: Hong Kong has said it will open its universities to more international students, highlighting those affected by the US government’s move this week to block Harvard from enrolling foreign nationals.

The sharp escalation in US President Donald Trump’s longstanding feud with the prestigious university came as tensions simmer between Washington and Beijing over trade and other issues.

The Trump administration’s decision on Thursday – which was temporarily halted by a US judge after Harvard sued – has thrown the future of thousands of foreign students and the lucrative income stream they provide into doubt.

On Friday, Hong Kong Education Secretary Christine Choi called on universities in the Chinese city to welcome “outstanding students from all over the world”.

“For international students affected by the United States’ student admission policy, the Education Bureau (EDB) has appealed to all universities in Hong Kong to provide facilitation measures for eligible students,” Choi said in a statement, noting the ban on Harvard’s admission of international students.

She said local universities were making use of government measures, including relaxing the maximum limits on foreign students to attract more to Hong Kong.

Judge halts Trump block on foreign students at Harvard

Hong Kong University of Science and Technology on Friday invited international students enrolled at Harvard, as well as anyone with offers to attend the elite school, to continue their studies at HKUST.

“HKUST is extending this opportunity to ensure talented students can pursue their educational goals without disruption,” it said in a statement.

The university “will provide unconditional offers, streamlined admission procedures, and academic support to facilitate a seamless transition for interested students”, it added.

Harvard is ranked number one in US News and World Report’s most recent list of the world’s top universities, while HKUST is 105 out of more than 2,000 ranked.

President Trump is furious at Harvard for rejecting his administration’s push for oversight on admissions and hiring amid his claims the school is a hotbed of anti-Semitism and “woke” liberal ideology.

A US judge on Friday halted the administration’s move to prevent Harvard from admitting foreign students after the university sued, calling the government’s action unlawful.

US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said Thursday that the administration’s decision would hold Harvard “accountable for fostering violence, anti-Semitism, and coordinating with the Chinese Communist Party on its campus”.

Beijing condemned the “politicisation of educational cooperation”, adding that the move by Washington would “only harm the image and international standing of the United States”.

Around 1,300 Chinese students are enrolled at Harvard, around a fifth of its international student body, according to university data.

Hundreds of thousands more attend other US colleges and universities, long viewed by many in China as beacons of academic freedom and rigour.

Donald Trump hong kong foreign students

Comments

200 characters

Hong Kong to open universities to more foreign students after US ban

Pakistan budget 2025-26: expenditure likely to fall by massive Rs2 trillion, says report

Pakistan budget 2025-26: Rs2.8 trillion defence budget proposed citing ‘war-like situation’ with India

NAB recovers, disburses over Rs88bn during 1st quarter of 2025

Trump expands Apple tariff threat to all smartphones

PTC says textile sector can add $3–4bn in export earnings

FIRs to be filed, passports to be cancelled of deported Pakistanis: Interior Ministry

Pakistan’s Ashab Irfan clinches South Australian Open Squash title

PM assures presidents of chambers of commerce: Steps being taken to ensure access to easy business loans

Freelance services: annual foreign exchange inflows may reach $500m in Pakistan

Agreed EFF conditions: Any deviation could affect future reviews

Read more stories