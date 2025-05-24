AIRLINK 162.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.22%)
BOP 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
CNERGY 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
CPHL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.97%)
FCCL 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.05%)
FFL 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
FLYNG 50.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.04%)
HUBC 139.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.69%)
KEL 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
KOSM 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.91%)
MLCF 74.56 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.24%)
OGDC 212.37 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.22%)
PACE 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
PAEL 43.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.84%)
PIAHCLA 17.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
PIBTL 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
POWER 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.1%)
PPL 169.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-0.76%)
PRL 33.12 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.42%)
PTC 23.19 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.98%)
SEARL 85.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.64%)
SSGC 34.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
SYM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
TELE 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.95%)
TPLP 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
TRG 62.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.54%)
WAVESAPP 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.41%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
YOUW 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.83%)
BR100 12,739 Decreased By -30.1 (-0.24%)
BR30 37,506 Decreased By -158.7 (-0.42%)
KSE100 119,103 Decreased By -50.4 (-0.04%)
KSE30 36,302 Decreased By -24.7 (-0.07%)
May 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

IMF, govt to continue FY26 budget discussions ‘over the coming days’

  • Discussions also covered ongoing energy sector reforms, says IMF
BR Web Desk Published May 24, 2025 Updated May 24, 2025 11:31am

An International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission led by Nathan Porter concluded its staff visit to Islamabad, which began on May 19, 2025. The staff visit focused on recent economic developments, program implementation, and the budget strategy for fiscal year (FY) 2026, which is scheduled to be announced on June 10, 2025.

“We held constructive discussions with the authorities on their FY2026 budget proposals and broader economic policy, and reform agenda supported by the 2024 Extended Fund Facility (EFF) and the 2025 Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF),” said Porter, in a statement

“The authorities reaffirmed their commitment to fiscal consolidation while safeguarding social and priority expenditures, aiming for a primary surplus of 1.6% of GDP in FY2026.

“Discussions focused on actions to enhance revenue, including by bolstering compliance and expanding the tax base, and prioritize expenditure. We will continue discussions towards agreeing over the authorities’ FY26 budget over the coming days,” he said.

Agreed EFF conditions: Any deviation could affect future reviews

The IMF said discussions also covered ongoing energy sector reforms aimed at improving financial viability and reducing the high-cost structure of Pakistan’s power sector. Other structural reforms will help foster sustainable growth and promote a more level playing field for business and investment.

Moreover, the authorities also emphasised their commitment to ensuring sound macroeconomic policy-making and building buffers. In this context, maintaining an appropriately tight and data-dependent monetary policy remains a priority to ensure inflation is anchored within the central bank’s medium-term target range of 5–7%.

Pakistan ‘met all targets’, received board consensus for fund release: IMF

At the same time, rebuilding foreign exchange reserve buffers, preserving a fully functioning FX market, and allowing for greater exchange rate flexibility are critical to strengthening resilience to external shocks.

“The mission thanks the federal and provincial authorities for their hospitality, constructive discussions, and strong collaboration and commitment to sound policies.

“The IMF team will remain engaged and continue its close dialogue with the authorities. The next mission associated with the next EFF and RSF reviews is expected in the second half of 2025,” read the statement.

IMF Extended Fund Facility EFF IMF programme budget proposals EFF program IMF–EFF program Pakistan budget IMF and Pakistan imf mission Nathan Porter IMF delegation Pakistan and IMF IMF loans budget proposal IMF EFF Budget 2025 26 Federal Budget 2025 26 IMF staff level

Comments

200 characters

IMF, govt to continue FY26 budget discussions ‘over the coming days’

PM assures presidents of chambers of commerce: Steps being taken to ensure access to easy business loans

Freelance services: annual foreign exchange inflows may reach $500m in Pakistan

Agreed EFF conditions: Any deviation could affect future reviews

MYT regime: Nepra unveils KE’s 7-year D&T tariffs

Less hydel output: Generation mix changes may affect rebased tariff: Nepra

Tax ordinance will be reviewed, SAPM tells FPCCI

IMF has helped Pakistan stabilise economy: Zardari

CDWP clears seven projects worth Rs104bn

Pakistan Tax Bar Association urges FBR to extend ST return filing deadline

Read more stories