IMF, govt to continue FY26 budget discussions ‘over the coming days’

An International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission led by Nathan Porter concluded its staff visit to Islamabad, which began on May 19, 2025. The staff visit focused on recent economic developments, program implementation, and the budget strategy for fiscal year (FY) 2026, which is scheduled to be announced on June 10, 2025.

“We held constructive discussions with the authorities on their FY2026 budget proposals and broader economic policy, and reform agenda supported by the 2024 Extended Fund Facility (EFF) and the 2025 Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF),” said Porter, in a statement

“The authorities reaffirmed their commitment to fiscal consolidation while safeguarding social and priority expenditures, aiming for a primary surplus of 1.6% of GDP in FY2026.

“Discussions focused on actions to enhance revenue, including by bolstering compliance and expanding the tax base, and prioritize expenditure. We will continue discussions towards agreeing over the authorities’ FY26 budget over the coming days,” he said.

Agreed EFF conditions: Any deviation could affect future reviews

The IMF said discussions also covered ongoing energy sector reforms aimed at improving financial viability and reducing the high-cost structure of Pakistan’s power sector. Other structural reforms will help foster sustainable growth and promote a more level playing field for business and investment.

Moreover, the authorities also emphasised their commitment to ensuring sound macroeconomic policy-making and building buffers. In this context, maintaining an appropriately tight and data-dependent monetary policy remains a priority to ensure inflation is anchored within the central bank’s medium-term target range of 5–7%.

Pakistan ‘met all targets’, received board consensus for fund release: IMF

At the same time, rebuilding foreign exchange reserve buffers, preserving a fully functioning FX market, and allowing for greater exchange rate flexibility are critical to strengthening resilience to external shocks.

“The mission thanks the federal and provincial authorities for their hospitality, constructive discussions, and strong collaboration and commitment to sound policies.

“The IMF team will remain engaged and continue its close dialogue with the authorities. The next mission associated with the next EFF and RSF reviews is expected in the second half of 2025,” read the statement.