Turkish central bank raises two reserve requirement ratios

ISTANBUL: The Turkish Central Bank said on Saturday it was raising reserve requirement ratios for short-term lira-denominated funding obtained from abroad to strengthen macro financial stability and the monetary transmission mechanism.

The reserve requirement ratio, which was 12% for maturities up to 1 year for lira-denominated funds from repo transactions abroad, was raised to 18% for maturities up to one month, and to14% for maturities up to three months.