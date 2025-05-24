AIRLINK 162.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.22%)
Business & Finance

Turkish central bank raises two reserve requirement ratios

Reuters Published 24 May, 2025 11:07am

ISTANBUL: The Turkish Central Bank said on Saturday it was raising reserve requirement ratios for short-term lira-denominated funding obtained from abroad to strengthen macro financial stability and the monetary transmission mechanism.

Turkish central bank gross reserves rose $6bn, reversing weeks of drops

The reserve requirement ratio, which was 12% for maturities up to 1 year for lira-denominated funds from repo transactions abroad, was raised to 18% for maturities up to one month, and to14% for maturities up to three months.

Turkish central bank

