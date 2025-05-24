AIRLINK 162.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-1.26%)
Less hydel output: Generation mix changes may affect rebased tariff: Nepra

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 24 May, 2025 06:21am

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Friday said that impact of change in generation mix due to less hydel generation is expected to effect the proposed rebasing tariff for the fiscal year 2025-26.

Testifying before Senate Standing Committee on Power, presided over Senator Mohsin Aziz, Nepra Chairman Waseem Mukhtar said since there is substantial decrease in rains in the country, it will alter the projected generation mix for next fiscal year, which implies that whatever relief was expected for next year, will not be available.

The standing committee was apprised that current relief of Rs 7.41 per unit is available to consumers from April 2025, of which the impact of revision or termination of agreements is around Rs 1.81 per unit, QTA Rs 2.37 per unit, FCA Rs 1.12 per unit and Rs 2.12 per unit due to raising the Petroleum Levy will continue but relief under QTAs and FTAs is subject to economic conditions of the country and the price of fuel in the international market.

Hydel reduction forecast: Nepra seeks generation plan from PD

Minister for Power, Awais Leghari informed the committee that he has held a meeting with the Finance Minister on deduction of provinces reconciled amounts. Currently an amount of Rs 161.472 billion is outstanding against provinces but no province is ready for reconciliation except Punjab. Of total receivables of Rs 161.472 billion, share of Punjab is Rs 41.832 billion, Sindh, Rs 67.960 billion, Balochistan, Rs 41.600 billion and KP, Rs 10.080 billion.

The minister expressed anger at the absence of senior officials from PPMC and CPPA-G to respond to queries of Standing Committee members as junior officials were unable to provide the explanations requested by the Committee members.

On the issue of ToU meters, the minister stated that an exercise has been done in coordination with Aptma, which proves that if the mechanism of ToU meters is done away with it will have additional impact of Rs 35 billion on industry.

