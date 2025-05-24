IMF has helped Pakistan stabilise economy: Zardari

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), led by Jihad Azour, Friday, met with President Asif Ali Zardari to discuss Pakistan’s economic situation and the ongoing programme of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, and other senior officials also attended the meeting.

Discussing Pakistan’s current economic situation and the ongoing IMF programme, the president acknowledged and appreciated the IMF’s contribution to Pakistan’s economic progress.

The president, in a meeting with IMF’s delegation led by Director of the Middle East and Central Asia Department, Jihad Azour, highlighted the IMF’s positive role in promoting economic development in developing nations.

The president praised the IMF’s support for Pakistan, stating the programme had helped stabilise the economy and would further spur growth.

He also acknowledged the IMF’s broader contribution to economic development in emerging markets, noting its vital role in Pakistan’s own progress.

The IMF delegation expressed satisfaction with Pakistan’s economic reforms and described the current programme as “moving in the right direction.”

The delegation members emphasised that the programme had assisted in reducing inflation and fiscal deficit and strengthening Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves.

Thanking the IMF for its continued support and cooperation with Pakistan, President Zardari also appreciated the Finance Ministry for its efforts to improve the national economy.

