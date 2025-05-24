Modi’s allegations stoking regional tensions: FO

ISLAMABAD: Urging the Indian leadership to exercise responsibility and restraint, Pakistan has categorically rejected the baseless, provocative, and irresponsible allegations made by the Indian prime minister during a recent public address in Rajasthan, Foreign Office (FO) spokesman Shafqat Ali Khan told a weekly media briefing on Friday.

The India premier remarks, he said replete with distortions, misrepresentations and inflammatory rhetoric, are clearly aimed at stoking regional tensions for narrow political gains.

“Such statements not only reflect a deliberate attempt to mislead the public but also violate the norms of responsible statecraft,’’ FO Spokesperson added.

Resorting to threats and boasting about military action against a sovereign nation is a grave breach of the United Nations Charter and established principles of international law, Ambassador Shafqat said, adding this dangerous approach undermines regional peace and stability.

Pakistan remains a consistent and proactive partner in the global fight against terrorism. Any insinuation seeking to associate Pakistan with acts of terrorism is factually incorrect and patently misleading. It is a tactic often employed to divert attention from India’s own internal challenges, as well as its repressive policies in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The spokesperson; however, remarked that India’s attempts to mask its serious human rights violations are well-documented and well-recognised by the international community. The plight of the Kashmiri people and their just struggle for self-determination cannot be obscured by aggressive rhetoric and political deflection.

Escalatory statements and belligerent posturing serve no purpose other than exacerbating tensions. Rather than resorting to fictitious narratives and warmongering for electoral mileage, India should demonstrate maturity by resolving outstanding disputes through peaceful dialogue and diplomacy.

Pakistan remains firmly committed to peaceful coexistence, regional stability, and constructive engagement. However, our desire for peace should not be misconstrued as weakness. The people of Pakistan and its armed forces are fully prepared and capable of defending the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Any misadventure or aggression will be met with a resolute and proportionate response. Pakistan has demonstrated its resolve in the past and will do so again, if required.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025