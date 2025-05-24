CDWP clears seven projects worth Rs104bn

ISLAMABAD: The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) cleared seven development projects at cost of Rs104 billion.

The CDWP approved four development projects at cost of Rs8 billion and referred three major projects at cost of Rs96 billon to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) for final consideration and approval.

The CDWP met with Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives and Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission Ahsan Iqbal in the chair at P-Block Secretariat.

The meeting was attended by Awais Manzur Sumra, Secretary Planning, along with Chief Economist, other members of the Planning Commission, federal secretaries, heads of provincial planning and development (P&D) departments, and senior representatives from relevant federal ministries and provincial governments.

The agenda focused on development projects across key sectors, including industries and production, information technology and transport and communications.

Two projects related to industries and commerce accorded the approval namely, “1,000 Industrial Stitching Units (Phase-II)” at cost of Rs1,950 million and “Acquisition of Land for Establishment of SME Facilitation Centres at Various Locations” worth Rs1,250 million.

Two projects related to information technology approved in the meeting namely, “Development of Pakistan Lunar Exploration Rover (PLExR) for Chang’E-8 Mission” worth Rs2,535 million and “Pakistan Manned Space Mission” worth Rs2,243.20 million.

Three projects related to transport and communications presented in the CDWP forum namely, “Improvement of Road from Sanghar to National Highway N-5 at Point Rohri via Mundh Jamrao and Saleput 0.00 to 221.00 kms” recommended to the Ecnec at revised cost of Rs36,910.449 million.

The road connecting Sanghar Mundh Jamrao to Rohri Toll Plaza in District Sukkur is a vital corridor linking numerous villages and towns across Sanghar, Shaheed Benazirabad, Khairpur, and Sukkur. Over time, the road has deteriorated significantly due to wear and the heavy rainfall in Lower Sindh in 2011, resulting in potholes, surface undulations, and eroded berms.

The revised project includes a New Jersey barrier, a new pre-stressed bridge, and a provision for design, drawing, and supervision.

Once completed, this corridor will enhance connectivity between eastern Sindh and upper Pakistan, playing a crucial role in the transportation of Thar coal for power generation and contributing significantly to regional infrastructure development and economic growth.

Another project of transport and communication sector presented in the meeting namely, “Construction of Additional Carriageway along Mehran Highway from Nawabshah to Ranipur (135.0 Kms (Revised)” was referred to ECNEC at revised cost of Rs41,034.440 million.

The revised project envisages the dualisation of 135 km of Mehran Highway road from Nawabshah to Ranipur, including widening of the road by 4.95 metres on each side, overlaying of the existing 3.35-metrewide road, and construction of 3.5-metre-wide shoulders on both sides.

The scope of work includes the construction of New Jersey barriers, bypasses, RCC bridges, pre-stressed concrete bridges, RCC culverts, drainage and erosion control works, embankments, retaining walls, watercourse protection, and stone pitching. It also encompasses provision of guard rails, lane marking, cat-eyes, village traffic signboards, gantries, cantilever boards, and the shifting or rerouting of Sui gas lines and optical fibre cables.

Another project of T&C sector presented in the meeting namely, “Improvement of Road from Rohri to Guddu Barrage @ M-5 Interchange Sadiqabad via Khanpur Mahar, Mirpur Mathelo & Mureed Shakh (150.00 Kms)” was referred to ECNEC at revised cost of Rs17,971.360 million. This strategic road project is expected to significantly improve regional connectivity and support economic development across northern Sindh and adjoining areas.

During a comprehensive review of transport and communications sector projects, Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Ahsan Iqbal, directed the member infrastructure to review construction schedule rates of federal and provincial governments and notifying new schedule of rates based on market rates.

The deputy chairman underscored the importance of this analysis for ensuring cost-efficiency and fiscal responsibility in infrastructure development.

