May 24, 2025
World Print 2025-05-24

Judge halts Trump block on foreign students at Harvard

AFP Published 24 May, 2025 06:21am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

NEW YORK: A judge temporarily suspended Friday the Trump administration’s move to block Harvard from enrolling and hosting foreign students after the prestigious university sued, calling the action unconstitutional.

On Thursday, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem revoked Harvard University’s ability to enroll foreign nationals, throwing the future of thousands of students and the lucrative income stream they provide into doubt.

But Harvard sued, and Massachusetts district judge Allison Burroughs ordered that “The Trump administration is hereby enjoined from implementing... the revocation of Plaintiff’s SEVP (Student and Exchange Visitor Program) certification.”

There will be an injunction hearing on May 29, a court filing showed.

President Donald Trump is furious at Harvard — which has produced 162 Nobel prize winners — for rejecting his demand that it submit to oversight on admissions and hiring over his claims that it is a hotbed of anti-Semitism and “woke” liberal ideology.

His administration has already threatened to put $9 billion of government funding to Harvard under review, gone on to freeze a first tranche of $2.2 billion of grants and $60 million of official contracts, as well as targeting a Harvard Medical School researcher for deportation.

“It is the latest act by the government in clear retaliation for Harvard exercising its First Amendment rights to reject the government’s demands to control Harvard’s governance, curriculum, and the ‘ideology’ of its faculty and students,” said the lawsuit filed in Massachusetts federal court.

The lawsuit called for a judge to “stop the government’s arbitrary, capricious, unlawful, and unconstitutional action.”

US Trump administration President Donald Trump Harvard University foreign students Massachusetts district judge Judge Allison Burroughs

