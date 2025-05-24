AIRLINK 162.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.22%)
Pakistan

India, Pakistan extend airspace closures

Muhammad Ali Published May 24, 2025 Updated May 24, 2025 06:56am

KARACHI/NEW DELHI: Pakistan has extended its airspace restrictions on Indian aircraft till June 24, 2025. According to a notam by the Pakistan Airports Authority on Friday, Pakistan has decided to extend its airspace restrictions on Indian aircraft until 4:59 AM on June 24, 2025.

The airspace restrictions have applied to all aircraft that are registered, operated, owned, or leased by Indian entities, effectively closing Pakistani airspace to the entire spectrum of Indian aviation operations.

The airspace restriction encompasses all Indian-registered commercial aircraft, aircraft operated by Indian airlines or operators, Indian military aircraft, and any aircraft owned or leased by Indian entities. The ban prevents any flights under Indian airline or operator management from utilizing Pakistani airspace, creating significant routing challenges for carriers serving destinations west of India.

The recent tensions between India and Pakistan, which resulted in military engagement where Pakistan shot down six Indian aircraft and gave global embarrassment to the Indian Air Force (IAF), have now begun affecting the financial health of Indian commercial airlines as the extended airspace closure is expected to substantially impact Indian aviation operations, particularly for flights travelling to destinations in the Middle East, Europe, and North America.

Indian airlines are now being compelled to take longer routes around Pakistani territory, resulting in increased fuel costs and extended flight times.

In 2019, following military tensions between the two countries, Pakistan closed its airspace to Indian carriers for several months. That closure reportedly cost the Indian aviation industry millions of dollars.

Reuters adds: Pakistan and India have extended airspace restrictions for each other’s aircraft in tit-for-tat moves, both countries said on Friday, amid continuing diplomatic tensions between the neighbours after a brief military conflict this month.

India’s Civil Aviation Ministry issued a corresponding NOTAM (Notice to Airmen), saying Pakistani-registered, operated, owned, or leased aircraft, including military flights, would be barred from Indian airspace through June 23.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

