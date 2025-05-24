13 prefabricated vaccination centres built in underserved areas

ISLAMABAD: The World Health Organisation (WHO), in partnership with the Government of Pakistan, has built 13 prefabricated vaccination centres and initiated the procurement process to deliver 13 additional facilities ­ in underserved areas across the country.

Together, the centres will serve a population of over 750 000 people.

The 26 centres – funded by GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance – represent the first batch of prefabricated facilities to be built over a 3-year period as part of a plan, led by the Federal Directorate of Immunisation (FDI) and its Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI), to progressively expand vaccination and basic health care infrastructure across the country.

In addition to providing access to lifesaving vaccines, the centres will offer essential health care services to populations that previously lacked access due to factors such as distance to the nearest public health facility and absence of transportation.

The first 13 new centres are already operational in Punjab, Azad Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB). The next 13, which are in the procurement phase, will be built in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

By providing land, human resources and funding for operational costs, the government and district health departments have actively contributed to establishing these centres. Of the 26 facilities, 24 will be solar-powered to ensure functionality during power cuts and natural disasters, while also contributing to climate change mitigation.

“Our partnership with WHO is essential to continue strengthening Pakistan’s Expanded Programme on Immunisation and reaching the communities most in need. These vaccination centres will bring vaccines and health care services closer to the communities who needed it the most,” said Dr Shabana Saleem, Director General, (Health)/FDI.

The facilities have been strategically located in areas with limited access to basic health care services and low vaccination coverage and will address a deficit of immunisation centres that currently affects 20 per cent of health facilities in Pakistan, particularly in Balochistan, Sindh and Punjab.

To build healthier societies it is crucial to deliver health for all, reaching the most vulnerable and leaving no one behind. These prefabricated structures provide safer, movable, greener and more resilient health facilities that can help reinforce primary health care and respond to emergencies more effectively, said WHO Representative in Pakistan Dr Dapeng Luo.

“WHO will continue to support the Government of Pakistan in its efforts to ensure that all children in Pakistan have access to lifesaving vaccines and to build resilient health systems that provide universal health coverage (UHC) for all, no matter who they are or where they live,” he added.

