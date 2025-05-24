AIRLINK 162.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.22%)
BOP 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
CNERGY 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
CPHL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.97%)
FCCL 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.05%)
FFL 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
FLYNG 50.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.04%)
HUBC 139.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.69%)
KEL 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
KOSM 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.91%)
MLCF 74.56 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.24%)
OGDC 212.37 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.22%)
PACE 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
PAEL 43.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.84%)
PIAHCLA 17.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
PIBTL 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
POWER 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.1%)
PPL 169.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-0.76%)
PRL 33.12 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.42%)
PTC 23.19 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.98%)
SEARL 85.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.64%)
SSGC 34.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
SYM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
TELE 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.95%)
TPLP 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
TRG 62.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.54%)
WAVESAPP 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.41%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
YOUW 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.83%)
BR100 12,739 Decreased By -30.1 (-0.24%)
BR30 37,506 Decreased By -158.7 (-0.42%)
KSE100 119,103 Decreased By -50.4 (-0.04%)
KSE30 36,302 Decreased By -24.7 (-0.07%)
May 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-05-24

World wants long-term Pakistan-India problems resolved: US

INP Published May 24, 2025 Updated May 24, 2025 07:04am

WASHINGTON: The US said it is “heartening” that America’s “involvement and assistance” made a difference in stopping a “close to full-scale war erupting” between Pakistan and India.”

In the daily news briefing in Washington, State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce said: “What has been a generational concern about violence and terrorism in that region, certainly, with the troubles between India and Pakistan – is that there is a ceasefire.”

“Obviously we know – very close to full-scale war erupting, and what’s very exciting and heartening is that America’s involvement and assistance made a difference in that stopping and a ceasefire that has continued, but of course, within that one expects, as the world noticed, again, that has not been resolved, that the potential of having these long-term problems resolved has returned,” Bruce said.

She was responding to a question on US-India relations. “And it is an opportunity, and the good news is – that, unlike some other regions, there has been a commitment to a ceasefire,” Bruce said.

After the horrific April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir in which 26 civilians were killed, India launched Operation Sindoor targeting civilians in Pakistan and Azad Kashmir.

Following the Indian action, Pakistan retaliated with relentless missile barrages against 26 military targets inside India, causing destruction worth billions of dollars.

Pakistan and India reached an understanding on May 10 to end the conflict after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes. US President Donald Trump has made repeated claims that his administration brokered a “ceasefire” between both the countries.

US US State Department Pakistan and India Tammy Bruce Indo Pak tensions Pak India ceasefire

Comments

200 characters

World wants long-term Pakistan-India problems resolved: US

Freelance services: Annual foreign exchange inflows may reach $500m

Agreed EFF conditions: Any deviation could affect future reviews

MYT regime: Nepra unveils KE’s 7-year D&T tariffs

Less hydel output: Generation mix changes may affect rebased tariff: Nepra

Tax ordinance will be reviewed, SAPM tells FPCCI

IMF has helped govt stabilise economy: Zardari

CDWP clears seven projects worth Rs104bn

PTBA urges FBR to extend ST return filing deadline

IMF dismisses misconceptions about lending to Pakistan

High Court judges’ transfer: SC affirms President’s constitutional authority

Read more stories