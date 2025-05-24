World wants long-term Pakistan-India problems resolved: US

WASHINGTON: The US said it is “heartening” that America’s “involvement and assistance” made a difference in stopping a “close to full-scale war erupting” between Pakistan and India.”

In the daily news briefing in Washington, State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce said: “What has been a generational concern about violence and terrorism in that region, certainly, with the troubles between India and Pakistan – is that there is a ceasefire.”

“Obviously we know – very close to full-scale war erupting, and what’s very exciting and heartening is that America’s involvement and assistance made a difference in that stopping and a ceasefire that has continued, but of course, within that one expects, as the world noticed, again, that has not been resolved, that the potential of having these long-term problems resolved has returned,” Bruce said.

She was responding to a question on US-India relations. “And it is an opportunity, and the good news is – that, unlike some other regions, there has been a commitment to a ceasefire,” Bruce said.

After the horrific April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir in which 26 civilians were killed, India launched Operation Sindoor targeting civilians in Pakistan and Azad Kashmir.

Following the Indian action, Pakistan retaliated with relentless missile barrages against 26 military targets inside India, causing destruction worth billions of dollars.

Pakistan and India reached an understanding on May 10 to end the conflict after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes. US President Donald Trump has made repeated claims that his administration brokered a “ceasefire” between both the countries.