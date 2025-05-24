AIRLINK 162.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.22%)
Pakistan

Turkish CCI announces new funding for ‘Restoring River Ravi Project’

Recorder Report Published May 24, 2025 Updated May 24, 2025 07:06am

LAHORE: In a step towards water sustainability, Coca-Cola Içecek (CCI) Pakistan announced its new funding for Restoring River Ravi Project, during a stakeholder strategy session.

As part of its broader sustainability commitment, CCI Pakistan has pledged to achieve water neutrality by 2030. The Restoring River Ravi Project reflects this ambition, focusing on scalable and community-driven water replenishment initiatives in Lahore and Faisalabad.

“This project is not only about infrastructure—it is about long-term impact, collaboration, and responsibility,” said Sunay Sanl, General Manager CCI Pakistan. “We are proud to bring this vision to life in partnership with WWF and local institutions. Our goal is to create measurable change by restoring water sources and strengthening our commitment to the communities we serve.” A seasoned professional with international experience in Türkiye, Kazakhstan, and Tajikistan, Sanl, who is of Turkish origin, brings a global sustainability outlook to CCI’s work.

The session was attended by representatives of CCI, The Coca-Cola Pakistan, and WWF, which is the implementing partner of Restoring River Ravi Project. The session highlighted CCI’s water stewardship strategy including investments in rainwater harvesting, groundwater recharge wells, floating wetland systems, and awareness campaigns like “Fix the Leak”. CCI Pakistan has previously invested USD 120,000 in water replenishment initiatives for the Ravi Basin, with a current capacity of 100 million liters and expansion underway in Faisalabad. The Restoring River Ravi Project underscores CCI’s commitment to environmental responsibility, sustainable development, and inclusive growth.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Coca Cola Pakistan and Turkiye Coca Cola İçecek River Ravi Project Restoring River Ravi Project

