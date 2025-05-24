AIRLINK 162.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.22%)
Sub-committee formed to examine PSDP

Recorder Report Published May 24, 2025 Updated May 24, 2025 07:16am

ISLAMABAD: Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2025–26 meeting, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq gave top priority to sectors including energy, transport, water, agriculture, technology, infrastructure, and strategic initiatives under CPEC Phase 2.0 for next fiscal year.

Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq chaired a meeting of the Committee on the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2025–26. The meeting was attended by the Ministers for Planning, Economic Affairs, and Food Security; Advisor to the Prime Minister, Dr Tauqeer Shah; SAPMs on Political Affairs and IPC, Secretary Planning and other senior officials from the concerned departments.

The Planning Commission provided a detailed briefing on the status of ongoing PSDP projects, proposed priorities for the next fiscal year, and challenges facing implementation.

The meeting stressed the importance of Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) amid fiscal constraints, and a sub-committee was formed to examine the PSDP in detail and present actionable recommendations.

The DPM/FM emphasized that PSDP priorities must deliver tangible socio-economic benefits, particularly job creation, poverty reduction, and regional equity, aligned with the PM’s URAAN Pakistan vision for inclusive, innovation-led growth.

Priority sectors identified included; energy, transport, water, agriculture, technology, infrastructure, and strategic initiatives under CPEC Phase 2.0, with a focus on empowering underserved regions and boosting national productivity.

