SAPM assures PVMA of prompt dues clearance

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Vanaspati Manufacturers Association (PVMA) raised the challenges facing the ghee manufacturing sector including outstanding dues in a high-level meeting.

The high-level meeting was held on Friday between Prime Minister’s Special Assistant, Haroon Akhtar Khan and the Pakistan Vanaspati Manufacturers Association (PVMA).

Present at the meeting were PVMA Chairman Sheikh Umar Rehan, Secretary of the Ministry of Industries and Production Saif Anjum, and representatives of the ghee industry.

The discussions focused in detail on the challenges facing the ghee manufacturing sector. Haroon Akhtar Khan acknowledged the concerns raised by the industry and assured them of the government’s support.

“We fully recognise the issues being faced by the ghee sector and are committed to not putting the industry under any additional pressure,” said Haroon Akhtar Khan.

He assured that all outstanding dues will be paid promptly. “The Government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will ensure the timely disbursement of all pending payments,” he stated. While acknowledging that cash disbursements take time, he emphasised that efforts will be made to expedite the process.

Khan also highlighted the government’s recent efforts in supporting low-income families, stating, “Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif successfully delivered the Ramazan package directly to deserving households.”

He reiterated the Ministry of Industries and Production’s dedication to resolving the industry’s concerns and emphasised, “The Government and the Ministry of Industries and Production are always available to support and address your issues.”

“Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is committed to taking every possible step for the facilitation of the business community,” Haroon Akhtar Khan concluded.

