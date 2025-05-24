Punjab reports decline in environmental poliovirus presence

LAHORE: Welcoming the significant decline in detection of the poliovirus in environmental samples across Punjab, the Provincial Taskforce on Polio Eradication has asked the authorities to continue the targeted measures to maintain momentum in controlling the disease.

During a meeting held here on Friday, the taskforce was briefed on recent progress, including a marked reduction in poliovirus presence in environmental samples. The April polio immunization campaign was reported to have achieved a 98 percent success rate.

The meeting was attended by Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir, Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Chief Minister’s Focal Person for Polio Eradication Uzma Kardar, the secretaries of the home and health departments and representatives from international partners working for polio eradication while all divisional and deputy commissioners joined via video link.

Khawaja Imran Nazir affirmed the provincial government’s commitment to eradicating polio under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. He commended the efforts of the health department, commissioners, and deputy commissioners in delivering a successful campaign. He noted that special strategies targeting mobile populations and previously missed children were key to April’s success.

Chief Secretary Zaman highlighted the challenge of implementing polio campaigns during the summer months and stressed the importance of maintaining the cold chain when the next campaign begins on May 26. He also directed the Home Department to ensure comprehensive security for transit vaccination teams.

Representatives from international organizations praised the Punjab government's efforts in curbing virus transmission. Health department officials confirmed that the upcoming polio campaign would commence on May 26.

It will run in Lahore, Faisalabad, and Rawalpindi through June 1, and conclude in other districts on May 30, they added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025