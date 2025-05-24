AIRLINK 162.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.22%)
Pakistan Print 2025-05-24

Proceedings begin to declare PTI leader Aamir PO

Fazal Sher Published May 24, 2025 Updated May 24, 2025 07:21am

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Friday initiated proceedings to declare Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Aamir Mughal a proclaimed offender due to his continued absence from court hearings despite repeated summons.

Judicial Magistrate Shehzad Gondal, while hearing a case involving alleged violation of Section 144, against the PTI leader, expressed annoyance over Mughal’s failure to appear before the court.

The judge ordered the initiation of legal procedures to formally declare him a proclaimed offender.

The case, registered at the Ramna police station, was adjourned until June 21.

Meanwhile, the same court hearing another case against PTI workers linked to the party’s November 26 protest was delayed over the lawyer’s absence, who was supposed to hold cross-examination of the prosecution witnesses.

As a result, the court imposed a fine of Rs5,000 on each of the accused for the delay in proceedings.

The cases, filed under the Peaceful Assembly and Public Order Bill, 2024, were registered at Ramna police station.

The court directed the defence counsel to ensure that cross-examinations be conducted during the next hearing, scheduled for later today (Saturday).

