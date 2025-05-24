AIRLINK 162.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.22%)
Pakistan Print 2025-05-24

Polish envoy condemns Khuzdar terrorist attack

Recorder Report Published May 24, 2025 Updated May 24, 2025 07:24am
Photo: Radio Pakistan
Photo: Radio Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Polish Ambassador Maciej Pisarski has strongly condemned the recent terrorist attack on schoolchildren in Khuzdar, Balochistan.

“To shutter the life, future, dreams of the young ones is just beyond comprehension and condemnation. No cause can ever justify such heinous action,” he stated, urging global unity against violence targeting innocent lives.

The Embassy of the Republic of Poland in Islamabad hosted a vibrant and emotionally resonant ceremony to mark the Constitution Day of Poland, drawing a distinguished gathering of diplomats, parliamentarians, civil servants, and media personnel.

Amid the solemn backdrop of ongoing global conflicts, Ambassador Pisarski reaffirmed Poland's commitment to peace, lauding recent de-escalatory steps taken by Pakistan and India.

“One could only hope the Russian leadership follows the example of more responsible leaders,” he added, referencing continued Polish support for Ukraine amid Russian aggression.

The ambassador reflected on the historic significance of Poland’s May 3rd Constitution of 1791, the first in Europe and second globally, as a lasting symbol of democratic ideals and civic rights.

“This evening marks the closing of our Constitution Day celebrations, which began with a concert of Chopin and Moniuszko. We celebrate not just history, but our enduring friendship with Pakistan,” he said.

He also highlighted the deep historical ties between Poland and Pakistan, recalling the contributions of Polish airmen such as Air Commodore Wadysaw Turowicz to the early development of the Pakistan Air Force.

“The slogan ‘Pak-Poland Dosti Zindabad’ is not just symbolic — it reflects a growing partnership,” the ambassador noted, citing expanding trade and investment initiatives.

The evening culminated in a spirited jazz recital by the renowned Polish ensemble, JAH Trio. Part of the “Jazz popolsku” (Jazz in Polish) project, the performance featured pianist Jan Jarecki, bassist Micha Aftyka, and drummer Marcin Sojka — rising stars of Poland’s contemporary jazz scene. The trio, known for blending traditional jazz elements with modern improvisation, captivated the audience with their rhythmic sophistication and melodic charm.

Their performance added a refreshing cultural flourish to the event, which also included Polish cuisine and lively diplomatic exchanges, symbolising the warmth of Poland-Pakistan relations. As the notes of jazz echoed through the embassy gardens, guests celebrated not only a historic constitution but also a shared vision of peace, resilience, and cultural exchange.

