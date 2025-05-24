Energy, minerals: Pakistan, Turkiye explore collaboration opportunities

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik held a meeting with Irfan Neziroglu, ambassador of Türkiye to Pakistan, on Friday.

The discussions centered enhancing bilateral cooperation in the energy sector, including offshore and onshore exploration, as well as collaboration in critical minerals.

During the meeting, Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik expressed profound gratitude for Türkiye’s unwavering support to Pakistan during the India-Pakistan.

The minister highlighted the immense potential for expanding cooperation in the petroleum and mineral sectors, noting that both countries could benefit from joint ventures, technology transfer, and investment opportunities. He reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to fostering a robust partnership with Türkiye in energy and resource development.

Turkiye's state owned company Turkish Petroleum Corporation has been provisionally awarded two onshore blocks in the recent bidding round on May 13,2025. One of the awarded blocks is located in Balochistan — Ziarat North, where the JV partners are MariEnergies (33.16 per cent, operator), OGDCL (24.87 per cent), PPL (24.87 per cent), TPOC (10 per cent), and Government Holdings Private Limited (GHPL) (7.10 per cent). The other successful bid is for the Sukhpur-II block in Sindh, with the following JV structure: Prime (25 per cent, operator), OGDCL (30 per cent), Mari Energies (30 per cent), and TPOC (15 per cent). Moreover, Turkish Petroleum has also executed a Joint Bidding Agreement with a consortium of Pakistan companies (Mari Energies, OGDCL, PPL) for participation in upcoming Offshore Bid Round 2025.

Ambassador Neziroglu reaffirmed Türkiye’s dedication to strengthening ties with Pakistan across all sectors, particularly energy and mining. He praised Pakistan’s efforts in creating a conducive environment for foreign investment and expressed optimism about future collaborations that would drive mutual economic growth.

Both sides agreed to expedite discussions on joint exploration projects and the critical minerals, which are vital for industrial and technological advancements.

