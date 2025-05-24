Tanneries: LHC concerned at discharge of polluted water

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Friday expressed concern over the discharge of polluted water by tanneries and warned of their closure.

The court hearing some identical petitions related to environmental issues directed the tanneries’ owners to install water treatment plants as children were being born with disabilities.

“This issue must be resolved as it has been ongoing for a long time and added any industry harmful to public health was not needed.

The court directed the commissioner Lahore division to resolve the issue of the tanneries in Kasur on a permanent basis.

The court also sought a report regarding the felling of trees in Lahore and Sheikhupura.

Earlier, a report submitted on the stubble burning, revealed that fines had been imposed on those responsible.

The court ordered a fine of rupees fifteen thousand per acre for stubble burning, however, observed that if guilty persons fail to pay fine the electricity supply to their tube wells could be disconnected.

A representative of the Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) also informed the court that the agency had decided to purchase 10,000 water meters from its own budget and had requested an additional 200,000 meters from the government.

The Wasa’s counsel stated that an underground water tank was now being constructed at the vegetable market as well.

He said plans were in place to construct underground water tanks wherever there was an extra vacant space in the government offices.

The court appreciated the Wasa’s performance and directed the Wasa to submit a report about water meters on next hearing.

