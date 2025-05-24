AIRLINK 162.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.22%)
BOP 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
CNERGY 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
CPHL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.97%)
FCCL 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.05%)
FFL 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
FLYNG 50.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.04%)
HUBC 139.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.69%)
KEL 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
KOSM 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.91%)
MLCF 74.56 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.24%)
OGDC 212.37 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.22%)
PACE 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
PAEL 43.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.84%)
PIAHCLA 17.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
PIBTL 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
POWER 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.1%)
PPL 169.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-0.76%)
PRL 33.12 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.42%)
PTC 23.19 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.98%)
SEARL 85.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.64%)
SSGC 34.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
SYM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
TELE 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.95%)
TPLP 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
TRG 62.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.54%)
WAVESAPP 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.41%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
YOUW 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.83%)
BR100 12,739 Decreased By -30.1 (-0.24%)
BR30 37,506 Decreased By -158.7 (-0.42%)
KSE100 119,103 Decreased By -50.4 (-0.04%)
KSE30 36,302 Decreased By -24.7 (-0.07%)
May 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-05-24

Tanneries: LHC concerned at discharge of polluted water

Recorder Report Published May 24, 2025 Updated May 24, 2025 07:45am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Friday expressed concern over the discharge of polluted water by tanneries and warned of their closure.

The court hearing some identical petitions related to environmental issues directed the tanneries’ owners to install water treatment plants as children were being born with disabilities.

“This issue must be resolved as it has been ongoing for a long time and added any industry harmful to public health was not needed.

The court directed the commissioner Lahore division to resolve the issue of the tanneries in Kasur on a permanent basis.

The court also sought a report regarding the felling of trees in Lahore and Sheikhupura.

Earlier, a report submitted on the stubble burning, revealed that fines had been imposed on those responsible.

The court ordered a fine of rupees fifteen thousand per acre for stubble burning, however, observed that if guilty persons fail to pay fine the electricity supply to their tube wells could be disconnected.

A representative of the Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) also informed the court that the agency had decided to purchase 10,000 water meters from its own budget and had requested an additional 200,000 meters from the government.

The Wasa’s counsel stated that an underground water tank was now being constructed at the vegetable market as well.

He said plans were in place to construct underground water tanks wherever there was an extra vacant space in the government offices.

The court appreciated the Wasa’s performance and directed the Wasa to submit a report about water meters on next hearing.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

LHC Lahore High Court Tanneries polluted water

Comments

200 characters

Tanneries: LHC concerned at discharge of polluted water

Freelance services: Annual foreign exchange inflows may reach $500m

Agreed EFF conditions: Any deviation could affect future reviews

MYT regime: Nepra unveils KE’s 7-year D&T tariffs

Less hydel output: Generation mix changes may affect rebased tariff: Nepra

Tax ordinance will be reviewed, SAPM tells FPCCI

IMF has helped govt stabilise economy: Zardari

CDWP clears seven projects worth Rs104bn

PTBA urges FBR to extend ST return filing deadline

IMF dismisses misconceptions about lending to Pakistan

High Court judges’ transfer: SC affirms President’s constitutional authority

Read more stories