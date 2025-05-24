JI demands powers, funds for elected representatives

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chapter staged a ‘protest march’ from Khizra Mosque to the Sindh Assembly on Friday, demanding financial and administrative rights for elected local government (LG) representatives.

Hundreds of LG representatives including chairmen, vice-chairmen, and councillors participated in the protest.

Addressing on the occasion, JI Karachi Chief Monem Zafar accused the provincial government of systematically neglecting Karachi. He called for immediate release of Rs500 billion to address the megacity's urgent civic issues. He also demanded Rs2 billion per town and Rs2.5 million monthly for each union council.

He criticised the government for withholding LG funds, despite the 18th Constitutional Amendment, and for favouring nepotism over fair distribution. He highlighted Karachi's critical role in the national economy, contributing 60 percent of the federal tax revenue and 96 percent of Sindh's budget.

Referring to widespread protests across the megacity, particularly in Malir against K-Electric — the JI leader vowed to escalate its ‘Karachi Rights Movement’ after the Eid.

However, Saifuddin Advocate, leader of the opposition in the city council, alleged that the PPP was a parasite, devouring Sindh's resources. He warned of a province-wide campaign if the government failed to restore LG powers and release funds.

MPA Muhammad Farooq; however, emphasised that the constitution guarantees financial and administrative authority to LG representatives. He accused the Sindh government of violating these provisions. He noted that JI was the sole party opposing recent legislation about appointing bureaucrats as chairmen of educational boards.

Pakistan

Challenging election of Bilawal as MNA: LHC allows petitioner Ashaba to submit documents to remove objections

RECORDER REPORT

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday allowed a petitioner Ashaba Kamran to submit documents to the registrar office to remove the objections raised on her petition challenging election of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari as Member National Assembly (MNA).

Earlier, the petitioner’s counsel contended that Bilawal at the same time was member of PPP and PPP parliamentary party.

He contended that under the law a person could not become member of two different parties at simultaneously.

He said the registrar office objected that some necessary documents were not attached with the petition.

He, therefore, asked the court to allow him to submit the documents as demanded by the registrar office.

