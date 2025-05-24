AIRLINK 162.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.22%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-05-24

Strategic partnership with ‘Engro Corp’: Jazz secures all regulatory approvals

Published May 24, 2025

ISLAMABAD: Jazz has announced that it has secured all regulatory approvals for its strategic partnership with Engro Corporation Limited (“Engro Corp”) for the pooling and management of telecommunications infrastructure assets in Pakistan.

The partnership, initially announced on December 5, 2024, is expected to enhance the efficiency of infrastructure and digital investments in the country, in line with Pakistan’s digital ambitions.

Under the agreement, Jazz’s infrastructure assets, managed through its wholly owned subsidiary Deodar (Private) Limited ("Deodar"), will vest into Engro Connect through a court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement. Regulatory approvals have been obtained from the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP), the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), and the Islamabad High Court. Completion of the transaction is expected in June 2025.

Aamir Ibrahim, CEO of Jazz, commented: "I am pleased to note that we are now progressing to closing our pioneering infrastructure partnership with Engro Corp. This marks a significant milestone in our Service Co transformation. We will continue delivering world-class digital solutions empowering millions of Pakistanis in an asset-light model, while collaborating with Engro Corp, a trusted leader, for the infrastructure layer.”

Abdul Samad Dawood, CEO of Engro Holdings, added: "Prosperity and progress increasingly rely on technology and connectivity – and with this milestone, Engro strengthens its role as an enabler of Pakistan’s progress. This investment reinforces telecom infrastructure as a key vertical for us and we are keen on expanding access, empowering communities, and future-proofing the infrastructure that will drive growth for generations to come. This is a special moment for all of us at Engro, as this is what we have always stood for: Enabling Growth."

As this strategic partnership nears completion, Jazz will continue to lease Deodar’s infrastructure under a long-term agreement, ensuring uninterrupted nationwide connectivity and service for its users. This milestone enables Jazz to fully focus on its ServiceCo vision—scaling digital platforms like JazzCash, Tamasha, SIMOSA, FikrFree, Garaj, and GameNow that serve over 100 million Pakistanis.

