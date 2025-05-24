AIRLINK 162.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-1.26%)
BOP 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
CNERGY 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
CPHL 84.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-1.2%)
FCCL 45.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.16%)
FFL 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
FLYNG 50.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.26%)
HUBC 139.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.44%)
HUMNL 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-4.2%)
KEL 4.71 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-4.39%)
MLCF 74.56 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.24%)
OGDC 212.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.24%)
PACE 5.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 43.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.82%)
PIAHCLA 17.88 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PIBTL 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.01%)
POWER 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.96%)
PPL 169.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-0.78%)
PRL 33.13 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.45%)
PTC 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.9%)
SEARL 85.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.73%)
SSGC 34.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.58%)
SYM 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1%)
TELE 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.82%)
TPLP 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
TRG 62.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.58%)
WAVESAPP 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
YOUW 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.62%)
BR100 12,744 Decreased By -24.9 (-0.19%)
BR30 37,499 Decreased By -165.3 (-0.44%)
KSE100 119,103 Decreased By -50.4 (-0.04%)
KSE30 36,302 Decreased By -24.7 (-0.07%)
May 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-05-24

Engro approves partnership with Jazz to expand telecom infrastructure

Recorder Report Published 24 May, 2025 06:21am

KARACHI: Engro Holdings Limited has announced that Engro Corporation Limited has secured all approvals for its strategic partnership with Pakistan Mobile Communications Limited (“Jazz”) and its parent company, VEON Group to expand telecom infrastructure, paving the way for Pakistan’s digital future.

With this approval and through a Scheme of Arrangement, Jazz’s shareholding in Deodar (Private) Limited, which houses its telecom infrastructure assets, will vest with Engro Connect (Private) Limited, a subsidiary of Engro Corporation. In line with previous disclosures, this amalgamation marks a significant private-sector investment in Pakistan, and with all approvals secured, millions of Pakistanis are now poised to benefit from the efficiencies of shared infrastructure.

By accessing Engro’s combined portfolio of over 14,000 towers, all Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) will have equal access to a high-quality, nationwide infrastructure platform. This will enable them to reduce capital and operating expenditures, focus on enhancing service quality, and pass cost efficiencies onto customers, helping millions more Pakistanis come online.

As demand and technology continue to evolve, Engro’s extensive tower platform is also well-positioned to support future innovations. Around the world, telecom towers are already being used for more than just mobile signals from powering smart cities to strengthening community infrastructure. Beyond today’s connectivity needs, Engro is preparing for tomorrow’s possibilities, reaffirming our commitment to Pakistan’s economic development and to its enduring promise as a land of opportunity and resilience.

Pakistan is standing at the threshold of a digital future, where financial inclusion takes off, start-ups can emerge from any corner, students can learn from global classrooms, and families can access healthcare remotely. This is a moment of shared progress and a reflection of the fact that Pakistan has a powerful growth story to tell.

On this development, Chairman of Engro, Hussain Dawood, has said that this investment further reinforces commitment to this great nation, where we believe in investing in connectivity which is the foundation of our digital future. It gives our people the empowerment, enablement, and environment to take control of their lives and thrive, he added.

CEO of Engro Holdings, Abdul Samad Dawood, remarked, “Prosperity and progress increasingly rely on technology and connectivity and with this milestone, Engro strengthens its role as an enabler of Pakistan’s progress. This investment reinforces telecom infrastructure as a key vertical for us and we are keen on expanding access, empowering communities, and future proofing the infrastructure that will drive growth for generations to come, he added.

President and CEO of Engro Corporation, Ahsan Zafar Syed has said that venturing into this sector in 2018 was a bold leap for Engro into uncharted territory. But this achievement is a testament to what belief, partnership, and perseverance can deliver made possible by the dedication of our teams.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Jazz VEON group Engro Corporation Limited Engro Holdings Limited

Comments

200 characters

Engro approves partnership with Jazz to expand telecom infrastructure

Freelance services: Annual foreign exchange inflows may reach $500m

Agreed EFF conditions: Any deviation could affect future reviews

MYT regime: Nepra unveils KE’s 7-year D&T tariffs

Less hydel output: Generation mix changes may affect rebased tariff: Nepra

Tax ordinance will be reviewed, SAPM tells FPCCI

IMF has helped govt stabilise economy: Zardari

CDWP clears seven projects worth Rs104bn

PTBA urges FBR to extend ST return filing deadline

IMF dismisses misconceptions about lending to Pakistan

High Court judges’ transfer: SC affirms President’s constitutional authority

Read more stories