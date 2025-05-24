AIRLINK 162.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-1.26%)
BOP 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
CNERGY 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
CPHL 84.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-1.2%)
FCCL 45.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.16%)
FFL 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
FLYNG 50.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.26%)
HUBC 139.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.44%)
HUMNL 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-4.2%)
KEL 4.71 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-4.39%)
MLCF 74.56 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.24%)
OGDC 212.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.24%)
PACE 5.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 43.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.82%)
PIAHCLA 17.88 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PIBTL 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.01%)
POWER 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.96%)
PPL 169.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-0.78%)
PRL 33.13 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.45%)
PTC 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.9%)
SEARL 85.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.73%)
SSGC 34.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.58%)
SYM 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1%)
TELE 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.82%)
TPLP 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
TRG 62.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.58%)
WAVESAPP 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
YOUW 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.62%)
BR100 12,744 Decreased By -24.9 (-0.19%)
BR30 37,499 Decreased By -165.3 (-0.44%)
KSE100 119,103 Decreased By -50.4 (-0.04%)
KSE30 36,302 Decreased By -24.7 (-0.07%)
May 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-05-24

Flood rehabilitation housing project: Aseefa, World Bank MD distribute ownership rights certificates to women homeowners

Recorder Report Published 24 May, 2025 06:21am

HYDERABAD: Anna Bejerde, Managing Director of the World Bank, accompanied by First Lady Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, and World Bank Country Director Najy Benhassine, visited the flood rehabilitation housing project in village Nazar Muhammad Laghari, Shaheed Benazirabad district.

This project, under the Sindh Peoples Housing for Flood Affected (SPHF) programme, aims at rebuilding homes destroyed by the 2022 devastating floods.

During the visit, First Lady Aseefa Bhutto and MD Anna Bejerde distributed ownership rights certificates to women homeowners and met with female members of the Village Reconstruction Committee (VRC), who showcased their handicraft work. The committee briefed that 32 homes were destroyed in the village, all of which have now been rebuilt.

Anna Bejerde reaffirmed the World Bank’s commitment to supporting the Sindh government in flood recovery efforts, praising the resilience of the local people and the leadership’s dedication. She emphasised that sustainable community-level rehabilitation is achievable despite climate change challenges.

First Lady Aseefa Bhutto Zardari highlighted that granting women ownership rights under the SPHF project is a historic socio-economic empowerment initiative by the Sindh government, significantly benefiting rural women.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah noted that over 2.4 million homes were destroyed in the 2022 floods. The WB initially provided $500 million to kick-start the recovery, later increasing funding by $450 million over two years. This support has helped construct 778,000 homes and allocated $54.92 million for Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) benefiting 66,691 families in 1,000 villages.

SPHF CEO Khalid Mahmood Sheikh briefed that in Shaheed Benazirabad alone, 104,822 homes were destroyed; about 60,000 are under construction while nearly 40,000 are completed. Across Sindh, over 111,000 disabled persons are receiving accessible homes, and more than 800,000 women have opened bank accounts for the first time, promoting financial inclusion.

The programme has provided safe shelter to over 6 million people and created more than one million new jobs.

This visit underscores the ongoing collaboration between the WB and Sindh government to restore livelihoods and empower vulnerable communities affected by climate-induced disasters.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

World Bank Aseefa Bhutto Zardari Floods 2022 housing project Flood damaged houses sindh flood SPHF World Bank and Pakistan Anna Bejerde Sindh Peoples Housing for Flood Affected

Comments

200 characters

Flood rehabilitation housing project: Aseefa, World Bank MD distribute ownership rights certificates to women homeowners

Freelance services: Annual foreign exchange inflows may reach $500m

Agreed EFF conditions: Any deviation could affect future reviews

MYT regime: Nepra unveils KE’s 7-year D&T tariffs

Less hydel output: Generation mix changes may affect rebased tariff: Nepra

Tax ordinance will be reviewed, SAPM tells FPCCI

IMF has helped govt stabilise economy: Zardari

CDWP clears seven projects worth Rs104bn

PTBA urges FBR to extend ST return filing deadline

IMF dismisses misconceptions about lending to Pakistan

High Court judges’ transfer: SC affirms President’s constitutional authority

Read more stories