AIRLINK 162.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-1.26%)
BOP 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
CNERGY 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
CPHL 84.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-1.2%)
FCCL 45.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.16%)
FFL 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
FLYNG 50.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.26%)
HUBC 139.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.44%)
HUMNL 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-4.2%)
KEL 4.71 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-4.39%)
MLCF 74.56 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.24%)
OGDC 212.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.24%)
PACE 5.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 43.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.82%)
PIAHCLA 17.88 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PIBTL 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.01%)
POWER 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.96%)
PPL 169.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-0.78%)
PRL 33.13 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.45%)
PTC 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.9%)
SEARL 85.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.73%)
SSGC 34.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.58%)
SYM 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1%)
TELE 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.82%)
TPLP 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
TRG 62.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.58%)
WAVESAPP 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
YOUW 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.62%)
BR100 12,744 Decreased By -24.9 (-0.19%)
BR30 37,499 Decreased By -165.3 (-0.44%)
KSE100 119,103 Decreased By -50.4 (-0.04%)
KSE30 36,302 Decreased By -24.7 (-0.07%)
May 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-05-24

Electric scooters to women: Sindh govt to hold ballot next month

Recorder Report Published 24 May, 2025 06:21am

KARACHI: The Sindh government has decided to hold a balloting next month to distribute electric scooters to women. In the first phase of the project, 1,000 women will receive electric scooters, and all necessary arrangements have been finalized.

A high-level meeting was held in Karachi, chaired by Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon, to review in detail the progress of major transport projects including EV taxis and EV scooters.

Sharjeel Inam Memon said that EV taxis and scooters are not only a source of employment for the youth but will also play a vital role in enhancing women’s mobility and improving the environment. He added that the government is striving to launch the EV taxi project alongside the distribution of EV scooters among women by June 2025.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Transport Asad Zamin, MD SMTA Kamal Dayo, CEO Trans Karachi Fawad Ghaffar Soomro, Director Yellow Line Zameer Abbasi, and other officials.

The Project Director of the Yellow Line informed the meeting that a key component of the Yellow Line BRT project, the Jam Sadiq Bridge, will be completed by June 2025, three months ahead of the scheduled timeline of September 2025. He also informed that work on Depot 1 and Depot 2 is moving at a fast pace, and both are being completed ahead of time.

Speaking on the Red Line BRT project while briefing, the CEO of Trans Karachi said intensive work is now in progress on building depots, stations, and the biogas plant.

Sharjeel Inam Memon asked all the concerned institutions to complete the projects timely and of high standards so that modern, safe and reliable transportation facilities can benefit citizens.

He further added that the early execution of the Jam Sadiq Bridge is a good thing, but such pace should be kept on all other projects as well. In the meantime, he underlined the imperative need of at least 500 new buses to deal with the transport issues in rural and urban Sindh.

The meeting also saw a thorough debate on the EV taxi and scooter projects.

Sharjeel Inam Memon said that since taking over the management of the Green Line BRT project, its performance has improved significantly. Daily rider ship has increased from 50,000 to 61,000, reflecting public trust and the success of the Sindh government’s policies.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Sindh Government Sharjeel Inam Memon EVs EV sector Sindh Senior Minister EV taxis Electric scooters

Comments

200 characters

Electric scooters to women: Sindh govt to hold ballot next month

Freelance services: Annual foreign exchange inflows may reach $500m

Agreed EFF conditions: Any deviation could affect future reviews

MYT regime: Nepra unveils KE’s 7-year D&T tariffs

Less hydel output: Generation mix changes may affect rebased tariff: Nepra

Tax ordinance will be reviewed, SAPM tells FPCCI

IMF has helped govt stabilise economy: Zardari

CDWP clears seven projects worth Rs104bn

PTBA urges FBR to extend ST return filing deadline

IMF dismisses misconceptions about lending to Pakistan

High Court judges’ transfer: SC affirms President’s constitutional authority

Read more stories