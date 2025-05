KARACHI: Karachi International Container Terminal wishes to clarify its position on the news published in the BR on 22 May 2025 that the accused person highlighted in the news report is an employee of the contractor operating at KICT.

Pakistan Customs detects import fraud at AHICT, KICT

None of our direct staff/ directors is named in any such accusation. Furthermore, KICT is cooperating fully with the authorities on their investigation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025