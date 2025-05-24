Naila Kiani summits Kanchenjunga

LAHORE: Pakistani mountaineer, Naila Kiani, has successfully summited Kanchenjunga (8,586m)—the world’s third highest mountain, becoming the first Pakistani woman to conquer this formidable peak.

With this milestone, Naila now stands among an elite group of global mountaineers, having scaled 12 out of the world’s 14 highest peaks above 8,000 meters, continuing her unprecedented journey of defying limits.

With just two summits remaining, she is edging closer to becoming one of only 17 women in the world to have conquered all 14 of the planet’s 8,000-meter giants.

Naila is not only a climber but a change-maker. She has led environmental campaigns, such as a high-altitude cleanup at K2, and a recovery mission for Pakistani porter Muhammad Hassan Shigri, bringing closure to his grieving family.

As a mother of two, a former banker, and a passionate advocate for sustainable climbing, Naila Kiani defies traditional molds and inspires a new generation of Pakistanis, especially young women, to dream beyond the boundaries placed before them.

Naila Kiani’s rise in the mountaineering world is as inspiring as it is unprecedented. From her first successful summit of Gasherbrum II—achieved while balancing a demanding career in finance and the responsibilities of motherhood—to conquering giants such as Everest, K2, Lhotse, Annapurna I, and Makalu, she has consistently defied the odds and broken barriers. In just under three years, she became the first Pakistani woman to summit 11 of the world’s highest peaks above 8,000 meters.

These include K2 (8,611m), known as the savage mountain and Pakistan’s tallest peak; Everest (8,848m), the highest peak in the world; Lhotse (8,516m); Makalu (8,485m); Annapurna I (8,091m); as well as Broad Peak, Manaslu, Dhaulagiri, Gasherbrum I and II, and Nanga Parbat.

In 2023 alone, she achieved the extraordinary feat of summiting seven 8,000-meter peaks within just six months, placing her in the company of only a handful of climbers worldwide to have accomplished such a milestone in a single climbing season.

Behind Naila’s extraordinary pursuit of the world’s highest peaks stands a consistent force—the BARD Foundation. Their continued support is not just a partnership, but a commitment to seeing her through to the summit and beyond.

Mehreen Dawood, Member – Board of Governors, shared, “Naila represents the very spirit we aim to nurture at BARD: resilience, courage, and the unwavering pursuit of excellence.

Her summits are not just personal victories—they are milestones for all Pakistani women. We are proud to support her journey and amplify the impact she continues to make globally.”

Abdul Razak Dawood, President – BARD Foundation said, “What Naila has achieved is historic. Her drive, integrity, and purpose embody the values of the BARD Foundation. We believe in backing talent that breaks barriers, and Naila is the perfect example of what can be accomplished when ambition meets opportunity.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025