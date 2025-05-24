Minister, DG GCLI discuss animal breed improvement

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Livestock and Agriculture Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani met with Director General Green Corporate Livestock Initiative (GCLI) Major General Shahid Mahmood (retd) in Lahore.

The meeting discussed mechanisms related to animal breed improvement, vaccine production, disease control and data sharing. Secretary Livestock Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel was also present on the occasion.

Minister for Livestock and Agriculture Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani stated that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has generously allocated funds for the development of the livestock sector in the last financial year. The successful projects launched by CM have benefited the livestock farmers and their economic conditions have improved.

The response of livestock farmers and women to the initiatives of the Chief Minister of Punjab for livestock cards and distribution of assets among rural women of South Punjab has been very positive. He explained that the entire focus of the Punjab government is on herd transformation, breed empowerment, tagging and traceability and disease control of animals.

We have launched a Livestock CONNECT webpage to facilitate livestock farmers and exporters. We are going to create 5 compartments and 2 zones for effective control of FMD in the province under the budget of the next financial year.

Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani reiterated the commitment that cooperation between our department and GCLI will continue in the near future to achieve common goals.

On this occasion, Director General GCLI Major General Shahid Mahmood (retd) endorsed that his institution will provide all possible support for the provision of research and training facilities for the livestock department in Punjab. We will ensure the supply of high-quality semen and embryos of highly breed animals to livestock farmers at subsidized prices. He explained that a modern IVF lab has been established in collaboration with the private sector. The aim of both institutions is to increase meat and milk production in the country so that by increasing meat production, its access to the Gulf countries could be made possible.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025