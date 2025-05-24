AIRLINK 162.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-1.26%)
BOP 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
CNERGY 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
CPHL 84.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-1.2%)
FCCL 45.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.16%)
FFL 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
FLYNG 50.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.26%)
HUBC 139.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.44%)
HUMNL 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-4.2%)
KEL 4.71 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-4.39%)
MLCF 74.56 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.24%)
OGDC 212.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.24%)
PACE 5.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 43.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.82%)
PIAHCLA 17.88 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PIBTL 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.01%)
POWER 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.96%)
PPL 169.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-0.78%)
PRL 33.13 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.45%)
PTC 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.9%)
SEARL 85.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.73%)
SSGC 34.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.58%)
SYM 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1%)
TELE 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.82%)
TPLP 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
TRG 62.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.58%)
WAVESAPP 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
YOUW 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.62%)
BR100 12,744 Decreased By -24.9 (-0.19%)
BR30 37,499 Decreased By -165.3 (-0.44%)
KSE100 119,103 Decreased By -50.4 (-0.04%)
KSE30 36,302 Decreased By -24.7 (-0.07%)
May 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-05-24

Railways inducts 30 new high-speed freight wagons

Recorder Report Published 24 May, 2025 06:21am

LAHORE: In a significant step to modernize the freight transportation system and facilitate the business community, Pakistan Railways has added 30 new high-speed, high-capacity freight wagons to its fleet.

Speaking at a ceremony held at Lahore Cantt Railway Station on Friday, CEO Railways Amir Ali Baloch announced that these wagons have been developed in response to the demands of the business sector and are built to international standards.

Each wagon has a load capacity of 60 tons, marking a revolutionary advancement in freight operations. Project Director Ishaq Butt and other senior officials of Pakistan Railways were also present on the occasion.

The CEO further revealed that Pakistan Railways aims to induct a total of 850 such freight wagons. Of these, 250 have already been integrated into the system, while the remaining are expected to be added by December 31 of this year. He highlighted that the new wagons are entirely manufactured in Pakistan, which is a positive development for the local industry. To promote cost-effective transportation, he noted that freight charges via rail have been kept lower than those of road transport.

Amir Ali Baloch also indicated that as track capacity improves, more advanced freight trains will be introduced, further strengthening and streamlining the cargo transport system across the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Pakistan Railways business community Amir Ali Baloch Lahore Cantt Railway Station

Comments

200 characters

Railways inducts 30 new high-speed freight wagons

Freelance services: Annual foreign exchange inflows may reach $500m

Agreed EFF conditions: Any deviation could affect future reviews

MYT regime: Nepra unveils KE’s 7-year D&T tariffs

Less hydel output: Generation mix changes may affect rebased tariff: Nepra

Tax ordinance will be reviewed, SAPM tells FPCCI

IMF has helped govt stabilise economy: Zardari

CDWP clears seven projects worth Rs104bn

PTBA urges FBR to extend ST return filing deadline

IMF dismisses misconceptions about lending to Pakistan

High Court judges’ transfer: SC affirms President’s constitutional authority

Read more stories