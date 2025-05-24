Railways inducts 30 new high-speed freight wagons

LAHORE: In a significant step to modernize the freight transportation system and facilitate the business community, Pakistan Railways has added 30 new high-speed, high-capacity freight wagons to its fleet.

Speaking at a ceremony held at Lahore Cantt Railway Station on Friday, CEO Railways Amir Ali Baloch announced that these wagons have been developed in response to the demands of the business sector and are built to international standards.

Each wagon has a load capacity of 60 tons, marking a revolutionary advancement in freight operations. Project Director Ishaq Butt and other senior officials of Pakistan Railways were also present on the occasion.

The CEO further revealed that Pakistan Railways aims to induct a total of 850 such freight wagons. Of these, 250 have already been integrated into the system, while the remaining are expected to be added by December 31 of this year. He highlighted that the new wagons are entirely manufactured in Pakistan, which is a positive development for the local industry. To promote cost-effective transportation, he noted that freight charges via rail have been kept lower than those of road transport.

Amir Ali Baloch also indicated that as track capacity improves, more advanced freight trains will be introduced, further strengthening and streamlining the cargo transport system across the country.

