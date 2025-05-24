AIRLINK 162.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-1.26%)
BOP 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
CNERGY 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
CPHL 84.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-1.2%)
FCCL 45.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.16%)
FFL 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
FLYNG 50.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.26%)
HUBC 139.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.44%)
HUMNL 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-4.2%)
KEL 4.71 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-4.39%)
MLCF 74.56 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.24%)
OGDC 212.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.24%)
PACE 5.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 43.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.82%)
PIAHCLA 17.88 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PIBTL 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.01%)
POWER 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.96%)
PPL 169.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-0.78%)
PRL 33.13 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.45%)
PTC 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.9%)
SEARL 85.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.73%)
SSGC 34.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.58%)
SYM 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1%)
TELE 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.82%)
TPLP 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
TRG 62.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.58%)
WAVESAPP 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
YOUW 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.62%)
BR100 12,744 Decreased By -24.9 (-0.19%)
BR30 37,499 Decreased By -165.3 (-0.44%)
KSE100 119,103 Decreased By -50.4 (-0.04%)
KSE30 36,302 Decreased By -24.7 (-0.07%)
May 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-05-24

Over Rs800bn collected through e-Pay Punjab

Recorder Report Published 24 May, 2025 06:21am

LAHORE: The Punjab government has collected over Rs 800 billion in tax revenue through ‘e-Pay Punjab’, a flagship digital payment solution developed by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) in collaboration with the Punjab Finance Department.

This was highlighted during a progress review meeting presided over by PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf here on Friday. Launched in October 2019, e-Pay Punjab has facilitated over 86 million online transactions, revolutionising how citizens pay government dues and taxes. The platform allows hassle-free payments for 87 different taxes or levies from 18 government departments, eliminating the need for physical visits and curbing reliance on middlemen and agent mafias.

The meeting was further told that since its launch, e-Pay Punjab has generated substantial revenue across key tax streams, including over Rs 564 billion in Sales Tax, over Rs 39 billion in Property Tax, over Rs 35 billion in Token Tax and over Rs 19 billion through traffic challans. Over 5.8 million users have downloaded the e-Pay Punjab mobile app.

Speaking on the occasion, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf said that e-Pay Punjab has not only empowered citizens with convenient, transparent payment options but also significantly strengthened the provincial treasury.

“We are continuously enhancing the platform by integrating more services to ensure safe, fast and user-friendly digital payments from the comfort of one’s homes,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Punjab government PITB e Pay Punjab Faisal Yousaf

Comments

200 characters

Over Rs800bn collected through e-Pay Punjab

Freelance services: Annual foreign exchange inflows may reach $500m

Agreed EFF conditions: Any deviation could affect future reviews

MYT regime: Nepra unveils KE’s 7-year D&T tariffs

Less hydel output: Generation mix changes may affect rebased tariff: Nepra

Tax ordinance will be reviewed, SAPM tells FPCCI

IMF has helped govt stabilise economy: Zardari

CDWP clears seven projects worth Rs104bn

PTBA urges FBR to extend ST return filing deadline

IMF dismisses misconceptions about lending to Pakistan

High Court judges’ transfer: SC affirms President’s constitutional authority

Read more stories