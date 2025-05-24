Over Rs800bn collected through e-Pay Punjab

LAHORE: The Punjab government has collected over Rs 800 billion in tax revenue through ‘e-Pay Punjab’, a flagship digital payment solution developed by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) in collaboration with the Punjab Finance Department.

This was highlighted during a progress review meeting presided over by PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf here on Friday. Launched in October 2019, e-Pay Punjab has facilitated over 86 million online transactions, revolutionising how citizens pay government dues and taxes. The platform allows hassle-free payments for 87 different taxes or levies from 18 government departments, eliminating the need for physical visits and curbing reliance on middlemen and agent mafias.

The meeting was further told that since its launch, e-Pay Punjab has generated substantial revenue across key tax streams, including over Rs 564 billion in Sales Tax, over Rs 39 billion in Property Tax, over Rs 35 billion in Token Tax and over Rs 19 billion through traffic challans. Over 5.8 million users have downloaded the e-Pay Punjab mobile app.

Speaking on the occasion, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf said that e-Pay Punjab has not only empowered citizens with convenient, transparent payment options but also significantly strengthened the provincial treasury.

“We are continuously enhancing the platform by integrating more services to ensure safe, fast and user-friendly digital payments from the comfort of one’s homes,” he added.

