AIRLINK 162.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-1.26%)
BOP 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
CNERGY 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
CPHL 84.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-1.2%)
FCCL 45.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.16%)
FFL 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
FLYNG 50.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.26%)
HUBC 139.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.44%)
HUMNL 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-4.2%)
KEL 4.71 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-4.39%)
MLCF 74.56 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.24%)
OGDC 212.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.24%)
PACE 5.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 43.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.82%)
PIAHCLA 17.88 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PIBTL 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.01%)
POWER 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.96%)
PPL 169.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-0.78%)
PRL 33.13 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.45%)
PTC 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.9%)
SEARL 85.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.73%)
SSGC 34.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.58%)
SYM 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1%)
TELE 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.82%)
TPLP 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
TRG 62.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.58%)
WAVESAPP 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
YOUW 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.62%)
BR100 12,744 Decreased By -24.9 (-0.19%)
BR30 37,499 Decreased By -165.3 (-0.44%)
KSE100 119,103 Decreased By -50.4 (-0.04%)
KSE30 36,302 Decreased By -24.7 (-0.07%)
May 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2025-05-24

PARTLY FACETIOUS: An accountant’s common sense?

“One must change with the times, don’t you think!” “C S Lewis, the well-known author of children’s books...
Anjum Ibrahim Published 24 May, 2025 06:21am

“One must change with the times, don’t you think!”

“C S Lewis, the well-known author of children’s books said isn’t it funny when day by nothing changes but when you look back everything is different.”

“Hmm, that is so apt for our political leaders – one day they are strutting around and the next day they are in jail.”

“Right, but don’t you think if one’s circumstances change, then so must the strategy.”

“Hmmmm.”

“What I said was common sense.”

“And chapter 1 of Freshman economics does note that economics is really common sense and common sense is really nonsense.”

“And that means?”

“Well, GPS was into common sense…”

“Common sense as an accountant. An accountant for an industrial complex borrows money cheaply from wherever he can, but for a country like Pakistan to borrow cheaply from abroad without taking account of the fact that repayment would mean the usual annual depreciation of around 3 to 4 percent of the rupee vis-à-vis the dollar…”

Anyway if you insist he has common sense then I will concede that he has an accountant’s common sense.”

“OK, but what about some economists we lured from their lucrative foreign jobs and conferred the finance portfolio to? Did they display common sense? Or did they display à penchant towards nonsense?”

“Hey, the rating agencies never ever rated us in the investment grade, so I leave you to draw your own conclusions.”

“Right, and twenty-four IMF programmes later plus our very fragile economy today…”

“Right, but our prime minister says growth prospects are good.”

“Growth prospects for what?”

“Don’t be facetious. He should read the fine print in the 160 plus documents uploaded at the Fund website that his economic team leaders have signed off on.”

“Perhaps the Law Ministry…”

“No, they are busy with drafting the twenty-seventh amendment to the constitution, though first they must get the two-thirds majority and that case is still…”

“Let me give you some advice: maturing is realizing how many things don’t require your comment.”

“Do or don’t?”

“Put that in your pipe and smoke it.”

“I heard GPS wants the N portfolio as well.”

“Stop.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Dollar PARTLY FACETIOUS

Comments

200 characters

PARTLY FACETIOUS: An accountant’s common sense?

Freelance services: Annual foreign exchange inflows may reach $500m

Agreed EFF conditions: Any deviation could affect future reviews

MYT regime: Nepra unveils KE’s 7-year D&T tariffs

Less hydel output: Generation mix changes may affect rebased tariff: Nepra

Tax ordinance will be reviewed, SAPM tells FPCCI

IMF has helped govt stabilise economy: Zardari

CDWP clears seven projects worth Rs104bn

PTBA urges FBR to extend ST return filing deadline

IMF dismisses misconceptions about lending to Pakistan

High Court judges’ transfer: SC affirms President’s constitutional authority

Read more stories