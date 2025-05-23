AIRLINK 162.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-1.26%)
BOP 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
CNERGY 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
CPHL 84.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-1.2%)
FCCL 45.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.16%)
FFL 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
FLYNG 50.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.26%)
HUBC 139.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.44%)
HUMNL 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-4.2%)
KEL 4.71 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-4.39%)
MLCF 74.56 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.24%)
OGDC 212.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.24%)
PACE 5.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 43.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.82%)
PIAHCLA 17.88 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PIBTL 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.01%)
POWER 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.96%)
PPL 169.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-0.78%)
PRL 33.13 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.45%)
PTC 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.9%)
SEARL 85.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.73%)
SSGC 34.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.58%)
SYM 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1%)
TELE 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.82%)
TPLP 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
TRG 62.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.58%)
WAVESAPP 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
YOUW 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.62%)
BR100 12,744 Decreased By -24.9 (-0.19%)
BR30 37,499 Decreased By -165.3 (-0.44%)
KSE100 119,103 Decreased By -50.4 (-0.04%)
KSE30 36,302 Decreased By -24.7 (-0.07%)
May 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Harvard sues Trump administration for blocking enrollment of foreign students

Harvard University sued the Trump administration on Friday over President Donald Trump’s decision to revoke the Ivy...
Reuters Published 23 May, 2025 07:04pm
People sit on the grass at the campus of Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S. REUTERS
People sit on the grass at the campus of Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S. REUTERS

Harvard University sued the Trump administration on Friday over President Donald Trump’s decision to revoke the Ivy League school’s ability to enrol international students.

In a complaint filed in Boston federal court, Harvard called the revocation a “blatant violation” of the U.S. Constitution and other federal laws, and had an “immediate and devastating effect” on the university and more than 7,000 visa holders.

“With the stroke of a pen, the government has sought to erase a quarter of Harvard’s student body, international students who contribute significantly to the University and its mission,” Harvard said.

“It is the latest act by the government in clear retaliation for Harvard exercising its First Amendment rights to reject the government’s demands to control Harvard’s governance, curriculum, and the ‘ideology’ of its faculty and students,” the university added.

Homeland Security blocks Harvard’s ability to enroll international students

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem on Thursday ordered the termination of Harvard’s Student and Exchange Visitor Program certification, effective with the 2025-2026 academic year.

She accused Harvard of “fostering violence, antisemitism, and coordinating with the Chinese Communist Party.”

Harvard enrolled nearly 6,800 international students in its current school year, equal to 27% of total enrollment, according to university statistics.

It said the revocation would force it to retract admissions for thousands of people, and has thrown “countless” academic programs, clinics, courses and research laboratories into disarray, just a few days before graduation.

“Without its international students, Harvard is not Harvard,” the 389-year-old school said.

Harvard University

Comments

200 characters

Harvard sues Trump administration for blocking enrollment of foreign students

Pakistan govt to present budget for FY2025-26 on June 10

Govt vows decisive action against ‘India-sponsored’ terrorists after Khuzdar attack

Rupee slightly improves against US dollar

Pakistan extends airspace closure for Indian flights by one month

India to push for international financial measures against Pakistan, source says

Trump warns Apple of 25% tariffs if iPhones not made in US

Pakistan to offer US firms concessions on mining investment in tariff talks, says minister

KSE-100 closes flat after range-bound trading

Sazgar plans NEV rollout by FY26, ups CapEx to Rs11.5bn

‘India should demonstrate maturity’: Pakistan rejects PM Modi’s ‘provocative allegations’

Read more stories