Harvard sues Trump administration for blocking enrollment of foreign students

Harvard University sued the Trump administration on Friday over President Donald Trump’s decision to revoke the Ivy League school’s ability to enrol international students.

In a complaint filed in Boston federal court, Harvard called the revocation a “blatant violation” of the U.S. Constitution and other federal laws, and had an “immediate and devastating effect” on the university and more than 7,000 visa holders.

“With the stroke of a pen, the government has sought to erase a quarter of Harvard’s student body, international students who contribute significantly to the University and its mission,” Harvard said.

“It is the latest act by the government in clear retaliation for Harvard exercising its First Amendment rights to reject the government’s demands to control Harvard’s governance, curriculum, and the ‘ideology’ of its faculty and students,” the university added.

Homeland Security blocks Harvard’s ability to enroll international students

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem on Thursday ordered the termination of Harvard’s Student and Exchange Visitor Program certification, effective with the 2025-2026 academic year.

She accused Harvard of “fostering violence, antisemitism, and coordinating with the Chinese Communist Party.”

Harvard enrolled nearly 6,800 international students in its current school year, equal to 27% of total enrollment, according to university statistics.

It said the revocation would force it to retract admissions for thousands of people, and has thrown “countless” academic programs, clinics, courses and research laboratories into disarray, just a few days before graduation.

“Without its international students, Harvard is not Harvard,” the 389-year-old school said.