AIRLINK 162.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-1.26%)
BOP 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
CNERGY 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
CPHL 84.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-1.2%)
FCCL 45.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.16%)
FFL 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
FLYNG 50.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.26%)
HUBC 139.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.44%)
HUMNL 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-4.2%)
KEL 4.71 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-4.39%)
MLCF 74.56 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.24%)
OGDC 212.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.24%)
PACE 5.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 43.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.82%)
PIAHCLA 17.88 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PIBTL 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.01%)
POWER 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.96%)
PPL 169.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-0.78%)
PRL 33.13 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.45%)
PTC 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.9%)
SEARL 85.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.73%)
SSGC 34.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.58%)
SYM 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1%)
TELE 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.82%)
TPLP 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
TRG 62.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.58%)
WAVESAPP 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
YOUW 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.62%)
BR100 12,744 Decreased By -24.9 (-0.19%)
BR30 37,499 Decreased By -165.3 (-0.44%)
KSE100 119,103 Decreased By -50.4 (-0.04%)
KSE30 36,302 Decreased By -24.7 (-0.07%)
Business & Finance

India’s JSW Steel misses quarterly profit view on weaker prices

Reuters Published 23 May, 2025 06:56pm

India’s JSW Steel, the country’s top steelmaker, reported a smaller-than-expected rise in fourth-quarter profit on Friday, hurt by weak steel prices.

Its consolidated net profit stood at 15.03 billion rupees ($176 million) for the quarter ended March 31, below analysts’ average estimate of 15.66 billion rupees, as per data compiled by LSEG.

The O.P. Jindal Group company logged a one-time charge worth 440 million rupees, related to duty on assets bought by its green steel unit.

Its results come a month after the government imposed a temporary 12% tax on some steel imports, known locally as a safeguard duty, to protect local producers struggling with surging cheap imports from China, Japan and South Korea.

Domestic steel mills have had to scale down operations and consider job cuts due to a surge in these imports.

As a result, JSW Steel’s total revenue from operations declined 3% to 448.19 billion rupees, missing analysts’ average estimates of 449.38 billion rupees, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Top Indian court scraps JSW Steel’s bid to acquire Bhushan Power, case lawyers say

Earlier this month, India’s top court quashed JSW Steel’s resolution plan to acquire Bhushan Power and Steel four years after the takeover was completed, and ordered the liquidation of the debt-ridden firm.

JSW Steel, which said it sees no impact from the order, said on Friday that “no provision is required to be made for the net assets included in the consolidated financial results”.

Additionally, the company approved the issuance of equity shares or any convertible securities worth up to 70 billion rupees, and another 70 billion rupees via the issue of non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

